The first Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order gameplay is here and it has the cutest droid

Feast your eyes on the first Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order gameplay, all 3.5 seconds of it. EA and Respawn Entertainment have shown us the teensiest of teases of the single-player Star Wars game in action via a Twitter video that's so short it could probably fit under the old 140 character limit. Still, as one of the most-anticipated E3 2019 games, we'll take whatever Fallen Order morsels we can get.
The gameplay comes in two snippets: the first shows main character Cal Kestis leaning down to let his droid friend BD-1 climb onto his back, probably because BD-1's adorable chicken-bot limbs can't carry him quite as fast as Kestis' great striding man-stalks. "Come on, buddy," Kestis says, and BD-1 responds with a few whistled chirps. The whistles sound less synthesized than what I'm used to hearing from droids like R2-D2 and BB-8; at first, I thought Cal was whistling to the droid like he was calling for a dog.
The second snippet shows Kal climbing up some grating (thank goodness the Empire's taste in architecture is so scaleable) as a pair of TIE fighters roar overhead. It looks like somebody's keeping watch out over the area Cal just came from. If I know my third-person action adventure games, Cal's about to pop up and throw that poor jerk over the edge without a second thought.
This tease arrived a few hours after Game Informer previewed its own look at the game in its next issue, including this lovely cover art that confirms the game will have a damn Sarlacc Pit - like the one Boba Fett fell into in Return of the Jedi. What more could you want?
