Star Trek: Discovery season 3 trailer drops the crew into the 32nd century

A brand-new trailer for the third season of Star Trek: Discovery has dropped during Star Trek Day celebrations. Check out the full video above.

Star Trek: Discovery season 3 will debut October 15, 2020 on CBS All Access in the US and on Netflix on October 16 for 188 countries. At the end of season 2, Commander Michael Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery jumped forward 930 years in order to save the Federation. As you can tell from the trailer, the year 3188 may have some life in it, but the Federation is in tatters, ripped apart by something newcomer Cleveland "Book" Booker (David Ajala) calls "the burn."

Burnham meets Book when she's separated from the rest of the Discovery crew during the time jump. The crew includes returning characters Comand Saru (Doug Jones), Ensign Sylvia Tilly (Mary Wiseman), and the Mirror Universe's tag-along Phiippa Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh), who will likely butt heads with Burnham as she's a bit morally wiggly. As we previously reported , this new season will include the franchise's first ever non-binary and transgender recurring characters in Adira (played by Blu del Barrio) and Grey (played by The Last of Us 2's Ian Alexander).

Star Trek: Discovery season 3 will see the Discovery crew try to figure out what's happened to the Federation and how to restore hope in a world struggling for resources. It's also important to note that Book has a pet space cat (or a regular cat in space), which I learned thanks to this io9 tweet .