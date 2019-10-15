Tom Holland’s Spider-Man will crossover with Venom, hints director Ruben Fleischer

Ruben Fleischer, director of 2018’s Venom, has opened up about a potential future path for Tom Hardy’s symbiotic anti-hero, one that could involve a possible crossover with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man.

“That’s where it’s all going to lead,” Fleischer tells Fandom of a Spider-Man/Venom crossover. “And that’s the exciting thing, because we changed the origin of Venom … In the comics, he evolved from Spider-Man but because of the Marvel-Sony thing we weren’t able to that. And so the thing I think it’s building towards, and will be exciting to see, is when they actually do confront each other.”

Unfortunately, nothing has been confirmed in regards to Toms Holland and Hardy’s comic-book counterparts facing off in a superhero movie – but there have certainly been plenty of teases and near-misses. Andy Serkis, who is on-board to direct Venom 2, even announced the news with a picture of him reading a Spider-Man crossover comic.

Kevin Feige’s recent statement on Spider-Man’s return to the MCU also alluded to the fact that Spidey is “the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”

This follows on from the news that Tom Holland’s Peter Parker (not Spider-Man) apparently had a cameo in Venom that eventually ended up on the cutting room floor at the reported request of Marvel.

Whether it’s in Venom 2 or in another movie entirely, it appears almost inevitable that Spider-Man and Venom will share the screen in the near-future.

