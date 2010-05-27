Spider-Man: The Short List

Hollywood Reporter names five actors that it claims are on the short list to play Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the next movie

Marc Webb, director of the next, all-change Spider-Man movie, is getting closer to choosing his arachnid actor, claims The Hollywood Reporter . Although the article stresses that screen tests have yet to be held, and that the final choice may not come from the following list (it's like Captain America all over again!), this is allegedly the short list as it stands at the moment:

Jamie Bell (24) – English actor, still best known as the star of Billy Elliot , even though he's had a massive list of credits since: Nicholas Nickleby , Jane Eyre , King Kong , Defiance , Jumper , The Adventures Of Tintin .

Alden Ehrenreich (20) – Born in Los Angeles, he was “discovered” by Spielberg, who saw a comedy video starring Ehrenreich at a bat mitzvah of his daughter’s friend. Has since appeared on TV in Supernatural and CSI , then nabbed a role in Francis Ford Coppola’s 2009 Tetro .

Frank Dillane (19) – Another Brit, perhaps hoping to follow in the footsteps of Robert Pattinson: his main credit is a small part (young Tom Riddle) in a Harry Potter movie ( The Half-Blood Prince ).

Andrew Garfield (27) – Another LA-born actor, Garfield is actually got his first breaks on two British TV shows – Sugar Rush and Red Riding. He can also be seen in The Imaginarium Of Doctor Parnassus and the upcoming David Fincher movie The Social Network .

Josh Hutcherson (18) – He may be the youngest of the bunch, but he has an impressive CV: Zathura , Bridge To Terabithia , Red Dawn , The Kids Are All Right , Journey To The Center of the Earth .