Will Spider-Man: No Way Home be streaming on Disney Plus?

Is Spider-Man: No Way Home coming to Disney Plus? A fair question, given the notable lack of Spidey flicks on the House of Mouse's streamer. A complicated Sony arrangement and deals elsewhere mean that it's unlikely going to be the case for some time, however.

When is Spider-Man: No Way Home coming to streaming?

(Image credit: Sony/Marvel)

Bad news: Spider-Man: No Way Home is heading to Starz (not Disney Plus or Netflix) first and within the next six months.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, then, is some time off reaching Disney Plus. For further context, the company behind the Spider-Man movies, Sony, reached a deal with Disney back in April 2021 that will see future Spider-Man releases available on its streamer one day. So, that's good news! But unfortunately, the agreement doesn't start for some time.

As part of the deal, which was estimated to be worth over $3 billion, Sony movies released from 2022 to 2026 will be eligible to stream on Disney’s services – i.e. Disney Plus and Hulu – after the 18-month window. That includes the likes of Uncharted and Morbius.

That's because Sony already has a separate deal with Netflix that means its movies will appear on that streaming service first. The Netflix partnership ended a long-running deal between Sony and Starz that's been in place since 2005 and officially begins in 2022. Yes, the streaming wars are very real and probably means No Way Home isn't come to Disney Plus (if at all) until 2023 at the earliest.

There are currently no live-action Spider-Man movies on Disney Plus, although you can find animated series featuring everyone's favorite web-slinger. The deal does mean, however, that Sam’s Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy, the two Amazing Spider-Man movies, and the rest of Tom Holland's trilogy will arrive on Disney Plus sometime in the near future. There's also a new Disney Plus series about Tom Holland's Peter Parker on the way, though it will be animated. Find out more in our guide to all the new Marvel TV shows coming our way.