All Spider-Man: Miles Morales suits and how to get them

If you played the last game, you'll know unlocking all Spider-Man: Miles Morales suits is probably the most important mission in the game. Saving New York is a side mission by comparison. But knowing how to get them isn't always obvious as at the start many of the Spider-Man suits will say they're locked to story progression. That's actually because they either come with an ability you haven't unlocked yet - like Venom or invisibility - or require you to complete a side activity that hasn't been uncovered. Once you reach the requirement you'll see what level the suit unlocks at, and what currency you need to buy it in terms of the Activity Tokens and Tech Parts you get from completing missions and activities.

So let's take a look at Miles' wardrobe and run through all the Spider-Man: Miles Morales suits in the game.

1. Sportswear suit

(Image credit: Sony)

This is the starting suit you begin the game with.

2. Great Responsibility suit

(Image credit: Sony)

This is unlocked after completing the opening mission.

3. Homemade suit

(Image credit: Sony)

Unlocked at level 5

Activity tokens 8

Tech parts 1

Suit mod - Power Pitcher: Increases damage of thrown objects

4. TRACK suit

(Image credit: Sony)

Unlocked at level 6

Activity tokens 10

Tech parts 1

Visor mod - Untrackable: decreases damage from ranged attacks by 25%

5. Animated Suit

(Image credit: Sony)

Unlocked at level 7

Activity tokens 20

Tech parts 4

Mod - Stronger webs: enemies take longer to breakout of webs

6. Brooklyn Visions Academy Suit

(Image credit: Sony)

Unlocked at Level 8

Activity tokens 12

Tech parts 1

Visor Mod - Trick Master: Gain bonus Venom power for performing Air tricks

7. Crimson Cowl suit

(Image credit: Sony)

Unlocked at Level 9

Activity tokens 14

Tech parts 2

Visor mod - Ghost Strike: Enemies can no longer hear web-strike takedowns while Camouflaged

8. STRIKE suit

(Image credit: Sony)

Unlocked at level 10

Activity tokens 16

Tech parts 2

Visor mod - Venom Overclock: Venom power generation increases as health drops

9. The End Suit

(Image credit: Sony)

Unlocked at level 11

Activity tokens 16

Tech parts 2

Suit Mod - Steady Focus: Slows the rate that camouflage drains when not moving

10. Miles Morales 2099 suit

(Image credit: Sony)

Unlocked at level 12

Activity tokens 14

Tech parts 3

Suit mod - Venom Suppression Resistance: reduces the length of Roxxon Venom Suppression. Active camouflage to instantly remove Roxxon bolas

11. Into the Spider-Verse suit

(Image credit: Sony)

Unlocked at level 13

Activity tokens 18

Tech parts 4

Suit mod - Vibe the Verse: Use this mod to leap into the Spider-Verse and cause the attached suit to mimic the aesthetic of a different Earth.

12. Classic suit

(Image credit: Sony)

Unlocked by completing the Time to Rally mission

Suit Mod - Zap Slap: creates a concussive force when Underground weapons are shattered

13. Uptown Pride suit

(Image credit: Sony)

Complete all FNSM app activities to unlock.

14. Winter suit

(Image credit: Sony)

Complete the "We've got a Lead" side mission to unlock this suit. The mission will start after a certain point in the main story.

15. Miles Morales 2020 suit

(Image credit: Sony)

Complete all Spider-Training Challenges and the Final Test side mission to unlock and equip this suit.

16. Programmable Matter suit

(Image credit: Sony)

Once you clear all six enemy bases you'll get a new mission that will take to a location where you can pick up and craft the Programmable Matter suit.

17. Purple Reign suit

(Image credit: Sony)

Find all Uncle Aaron's samples in New York, to unlock a new mission that will take you to the location where you can pick up this Prowler themed suit.

Vision mod - Reclaimer: Replenishes 1 gadget ammo when performing a melee stealth takedown on an enemy

18. Bodega Cat suit

(Image credit: Sony)

Finish the campaign and you'll unlock the "Cat's Pyjamas" side mission which will give you the suit.

19. Spider-Training suit

(Image credit: Sony)

You can unlock this suit when you start a new game +