Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 enlists comic-book artist Kris Anka

Prolific comic-book artist Kris Anka has revealed his involvement with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2. The sequel is set to release April 8, 2022.

Anka took to Twitter to post a not-so-cryptic teaser of his involvement on the project, with the caption reading: "I can finally talk about what I'm working on next." Attached is the same flashy gif Into the Spider-Verse co-producer Christopher Miller used to announce the project in November.

I can finally talk about what I’m working on next pic.twitter.com/rinsHfrzFGMarch 4, 2020

Anka's bibliography includes mostly Marvel comics, with his sole credit at DC being 2019's Young Justice #5. He's worked on Captain Marvel, X-Men, Wolverine, the 2014 Spider-Verse comic-book storyline. Anka is also well-known for his 2014 redesign of Spider-Woman, something that could be connected to his involvement with Into the Spider-Verse 2.

It isn't clear what role Anka will take in the new Spider-Man project, but we can assume it'll involve character design or art direction. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was praised for its abstract, psychedelic animated visuals and unique character designs.

As we're still a couple of years away from seeing the Spider-Verse sequel, details are slim. What we do know beyond the release date is that it's being directed and written by Joaquim Dos Santos and David Callaham, respectively (via THR). Santos directed Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Legend of Korra, and Voltron: Legendary Defender. Callaham is known for writing The Expendables, Zombieland: Double Tap, and Wonder Woman 1984.