Spider-Man 3 reportedly bringing back Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Kirsten Dunst, and more

Spider-Man 3 is all set to make Avengers: Endgame look like small fry in the fan service crossover stakes. Following on from a report that Alfred Molina is reprising his role as Doctor Octopus for the Sony/Marvel threequel comes news that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will appear alongside the MCU’s very own webhead, Tom Holland.

Collider is reporting that Andrew Garfield is essentially locked-in to return as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, who he played across two Amazing Spider-Man movies in the early-to-mid 2010s. Tobey Maguire might be harder to tempt back but the plan is supposedly to also bring him into the fold.

Joining the pair of friendly neighbourhood Spideys could be Kirsten Dunst as MJ and Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy. Alongside that, it was already known that Jamie Foxx is back as the electrifying villain Electro from the Amazing Spider-Man series.

Deep breath. That’s a lot to take in. Not least of all because we haven’t seen Tobey Maguire as Spidey in almost 15 years and Emma Stone’s Gwen Stacy – spoilers – died at the end of Amazing Spider-Man 2.

It’s expected that Spider-Man 3 will explore the ‘multiverse’ – a series of parallel universes with small but significant differences. In one, Maguire’s Peter Parker swings through Manhattan. In another, it’s the younger Tom Holland. That speculation has been further increased by a Sony video openly hinting at a multiverse in recent weeks.

Whatever comes next, it seems Sony and Marvel are busy building up the wildest, biggest Spider-Man movie ever made.

The as-yet-untitled Spider-Man 3 is set to swing into theaters on December 17, 2021. For more on the MCU's future, check out our guide to Marvel Phase 4.