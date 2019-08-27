Spider-Man 3 is "going to be something very special," says Tom Holland

Speaking over the weekend at D23, Tom Holland stated that he will continue playing Spider-Man. Now, the British actor has opened up about future plans for the franchise, including Spider-Man 3, as well as the possibility of future crossovers.

Speaking at Philadelphia’s Keystone Comic-Con (H/T ComicBook.com), Holland said of Spidey’s next step: “There’s definitely more to come. We sat down with some of our creatives. We pitched Spider-Man 3, which is going to be something very special. It’s going to be something very different.”

Holland didn’t share anything about what makes the follow-up to Spider-Man: Far From Home so unique, though the Far From Home post-credits scene stinger, featuring Spider-Man’s identity now being out in the open, may yet play a part.

The Spider-Man universe – whether it will still be folded into the MCU or not remains to be seen – is only going to get bigger, too.

Holland even hints at future crossovers, having stated: “It’s really exciting, the ideas we have for how we can expand the Spider-Man world and bring new characters into it, and crossover with other people… and it’s only going to get bigger and better from here, which is great.”

With the announcement of Andy Serkis joining Venom 2 as director coming tagged with an Instagram post referencing one of Spider-Man and Venom’s most famous crossover comics, there’s every possibility that the Two Toms, Holland and Hardy, could team-up (or face off) in the near future.

If Sony continues to build upon the foundations that Spider-Man, and Marvel, have put in place, the Spider-Man universe could rival that other cinematic universe in terms of scale and scope.

Want to see the greatest the webcrawler has to offer? Here are the best Spider-Man movies, ranked from best to worst.