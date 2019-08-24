Tom Holland breaks silence on Spider-Man's future in the MCU: "It will be different"

Tom Holland appeared has broken his silence over reports that Spider-Man will no longer appear in the Disney-owned Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The actor was supporting the release of Onward, a new movie from Pixar that stars Holland and fellow Avenger Chris Pratt, at D23 when he spoke to EW about his superhero future.

“Basically, we’ve made five great movies,” Holland told the publication. “It’s been five amazing years. I’ve had the time of my life. Who knows what the future holds? But all I know is that I’m going to continue playing Spider-Man and having the time of my life. It’s going to be so fun, however we choose to do it. The future for Spider-Man will be different, but it will be equally as awesome and amazing, and we’ll find new ways to make it even cooler.”

Holland alluded to Spider-Man's future during the D23 panel. “Last time we were here, we were space buddies fighting on Titan. Now we’re elf buddies,” Holland said, referencing Avengers: Infinity War, before introducing a clip from Onward. After the clip played, he took to the stage once more and said: “I want you to know it’s been a crazy week. I love you from the bottom of my heart. I love you 3000.”

Earlier in the week, it was reported that Spider-Man will no longer be a part of the MCU. The rights to the character are owned by Sony, who were reportedly unable to come up with a deal with Disney that would allow the character to continue appearing in their movies.

Meanwhile, also at the D23 panel, new footage from Star Wars 9 was shown and a Black Panther 2 release date was announced.

