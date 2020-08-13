Sony WH-1000XM4 price guide: find the best deals and prices on the new headphones right now

For a long time, Sony has been one of the leaders when it comes to the best headphones market, and the newly updated WH-1000XM4 model, replacing the WH-1000XM3s from a little while ago, is the perfect example of why: understated but stylish with amazing sound, noise-canceling, and long-lasting battery.

As a result, finding the best WH-1000XM4 prices right now is the best chance you can give yourself in terms of finding a great deal on the latest and greatest.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Features

If you're looking for big physical differences between the WH-1000XM3 and WH-1000XM4, you'll be a little disappointed. The main changes come under the hood which, in our view, is perfect; the headphones have a really pleasing aesthetic already so why mess with that?

That isn't to say Sony has thrown up its hands and left the design exactly the same: the ear pads are 10% bigger, for example, making for a more comfortable fit. But it's the insides that make the difference. The XM4s have fast charging, giving you five hours of playback from 10 minutes plugged in, and on-ear detection.

Some other cool new tricks include adaptive sound that has been enhanced and improved to deal with more situations and environments; music pauses when you speak, to avoid having to constantly click around; and the headphones now have Bluetooth 5.0, up from 4.2, meaning multi-device connections are supported simultaneously.

On top of that, all of the usual features are still there: support for Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant, 360 Reality Audio (for a virtual surround sound experience), 30+ hours of playback, and so on.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Sony) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Sony) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Sony) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Sony) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Sony)

If you're looking to buy some fantastic new headphones that are still somewhat on a budget, then the Sony WH-1000XM4s are the ones for you but we've also included the prices of the WH-1000XM3s too, below, just to round off your research.

