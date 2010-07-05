SFX at San Diego Comic-Con in July

Visit our stand for great SFX offers, see us on stage on a "best of British" panel, and follow our sci-fi newsfeed!

Comic-Con is coming! The huge festival in San Diego is a highlight of the geek calendar and SFX is going to be out there in force - a gang of team members and contributors will be braving the crowds to being you the hot news from the show, right here on the SFX website (better bookmark our RSS feed now).

We'll also be hosting an SFX panel with British writing talent at 5pm on the Thursday evening (more news on that later in the week) plus we'll have our own stand in the main hall. If you're going to be out there at the event, you have to come and see us! We want to meet as many SFX readers as possible. Our stand is 5567 . We hope to have authors and comics folks signing autographs on the stand at various times during the con (look out for further announcements).

Plus if you're from north America and not already an SFX subscriber , this could be the time to do it - there will be special offers on our stand. You could be looking at discounts of 50% discount on our usual rate if you come and subscribe in person!

Keep your eyes on www.sfx.co.uk for more news in the run up, and then during the event you can expect regular news bursts, videos, photos, updates from San Diego and more. Let us know in the comment thread below if you're going to be out there!