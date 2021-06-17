Sea of Thieves Pirates of the Caribbean gameplay trailer reveals the return of prison dog

Sea of Thieves: A Pirate's Life, the upcoming expansion based on Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, has a new gameplay trailer previewing some of the shenanigans your new pal Captain Jack Sparrow has in store for you.

The Sea of Thieves Pirates of the Caribbean DLC debuted at E3 2021, featuring the cunning but clumsy Jack Sparrow, voiced here by an incredibly convincing Johnny Depp impersonator. The expansion is the headliner of Sea of Thieves Season 3, dropping simultaneously on Tuesday, June 22.

The story expansion sees you come to the aid of Jack Sparrow, who's unsurprisingly landed himself in prison and subsequently joins you on a quest to keep dark forces from dominating the already pretty crowded Sea of Thieves. I mean, we currently have to deal with Megalodons, Krakens, and pirate skeletons, so why not add Sirens, Phantoms, and Ocean Crawlers to the mix? Speaking of which, I'm pretty sure we're seeing the deeply unsettling "face" of the Kraken for the very first time here.

Rare has confirmed that Sea of Thieves: A Pirate's Life will add a number of new enemies into the mix, as well as new locations, quests, and cosmetics. Check out the new Black Pearl-inspired ship set, some sweet Jack Sparrow skins, and yet another home run addition to the Sea of Thieves pet collection: the beloved prison dog from the Pirates of the Caribbean movies, who will no doubt faithfully protect the keys to your most valued treasure no matter what happens.

(Image credit: Rare)

The new gameplay trailer shows off a whole lot of new content, but if you're wondering just how much there is to see and do in Sea of Thieves' Pirates of the Caribbean expansion, Rare says the story takes place over five Tall Tales. Depending on how well everything goes to plan, that should run you anywhere from 5-10 hours if you're gunning straight through the story.

