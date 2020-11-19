Save up to $500 with these laptop deals on Alienware, Inspiron, and Dell machines

With spending season all but upon us, it's a great time to think about swapping out your old laptop and picking up a cheap gaming laptop deal. Whether you're looking for an upgrade for business or pleasure, Dell has a handful of offers available ahead of the rest of the Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals, although if you're planning to enjoy some next-gen titles on your new machine, it might be worth checking out the Black Friday gaming laptop deals or the best Black Friday gaming deals we've found so far.

If you're looking for a great gaming laptop but aren't looking to break the bank, then the Dell G5 15 Gaming Laptop is a great place to start. The 8GB of RAM, Nvidia GTX 1650 Ti graphics card, and a 256GB SSD within it means that it's a great option for esports titles like Valorant or Overwatch, or for catching up with some of the older games you might have missed during the last generation, while a 10th generation Intel i5 processor will keep things ticking nice and fast. Down $240 from $909.99 to just $649.99, this is a great place to start your PC gaming journey.

If you're serious about your next-gen gaming, however, then $350 off the Alienware m15 R3 Gaming Laptop is a great shout and a very attractive proposition. Boasting a sizeable 15.6-inch display, an AMD Radeon RX 5500M graphics cards will have your games looking great, while a 256GB SSD, 16GB of RAM, and an Intel i7 processor will help make loading screens and frame-rate drops a thing of the past. At $1199.99 it's down a significant chunk, an excellent deal for one of the most popular brands in PC Gaming.

For those of you looking for something a little more serious, Dell's also offering two laptops that are excellent for use on the go. First up, the Inspiron 14 5000 2-in-1 Laptop is down from $799.99 to $549.99, a saving of $250. With four different set-ups available, it's perfect for if you're on the move with its tent and tablet modes, and can also be used as a traditional laptop if you're settling in to get some serious work done.

If your budget stretches a little further, the XPS 13 Touch Laptop is fast, sleek, and feather-light at less than 1.3kg. An Intel i7 processor, 256GB SSD, and 8GB of RAM ensure that it'll run at some serious speed no matter what you need it to do, and with a serious $500 discount reducing it from $1699.99 to just $1199.99.

