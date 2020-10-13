Save big this Prime Day and get a great iPad deal at Amazon right now

There are currently some great UK offers on Apple's tablets in the Amazon Prime Day deals, with some pretty sizeable savings to be made on the iPad Air with a 10.5-inch display. While it is the previous model, the iPad Air on offer still packs some fantastic and up to date features, such as iOS 14 and the A12 Bionic chip.

Available in three different colours, the Silver 64GB variant is currently the cheapest offering, but you can also take advantage of a great deal on the Gold 64GB variant and the 64GB Silver version, as well as the roomier Space Grey 256GB iPad Air, which will get you saving of £84 from £629 down to £544.50.

Apple iPad Air (10.5-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) in Silver: £479 £413.10 at Amazon

With a 10.5-inch retina display with true and wide colour and a sleek, slim design, the Apple iPad Air is a great choice for both work and play. From tucking into some Apple Arcade games to writing and letting your artistic side thrive, this tablet is versatile and has everything to suit your needs.

The deals don't stop at just the iPad Air, though. You can also make some great savings on other iPad models. You can currently pick up the latest model 8th generation New Apple iPad in Space Grey with 128GB storage for just over £405.

And finally, you can save up to £42 on the New Apple iPad Pro with an 11-inch display with Wi-Fi support and 128GB. It's worth noting that you can take up this deal now, but the tablet dispatch time is currently at 1 to 2 months as it stands.

Apple iPad Air (10.5-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) | £479 £406.80 at Amazon (Space Grey variant)

Looking to get yourself a new iPad? Whether you're in the market to upgrade your previous model, or your a first-time buyer, the iPad Air with a 10.5-inch display is just the ticket. With 10-hour battery life, 64GB storage, and an 8MP back camera, it comes in a variety of colourways, and while the Space Grey finish is the cheapest, there are sizable price reductions on the Gold and Silver variants. View Deal

New Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 128GB) - Space Grey | £429 £405.39 at Amazon UK

This great little saving on the latest New Apple iPad model is definitely worth a look if you're on the hunt for a new tablet, or want to upgrade from an older version. Boasting of a 10.2-inch retina, up to 10 hours of battery life, and support for an Apple Pencil and smart keyboard, this is a great option for writing or sketching. View Deal

New Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, Wi-Fi, 128GB) - Space Grey | £769 £726.20 at Amazon

With its 11-inch edge-to-edge liquid retina display, you can really benefit from this nifty Apple tablet no matter what you're using it for. From using it to draw, write, watch videos, or work, the New Apple iPad Pro is a great one to pick up if you're hoping to use it for work or play. Complete with 12Mp wide camera and 7MP TrueDepth front camera, you can get some quality FaceTime.

View Deal

