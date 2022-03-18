Samuel L. Jackson may have given away his next Marvel appearance as Nick Fury

Samuel L. Jackson might have let slip when we'll next be seeing Nick Fury in the MCU.

The actor will be reprising his role for the Disney Plus show Secret Invasion, which also co-stars Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and, it seems, Martin Freeman.

"When I was in London just now, it was like Ant-Man and Captain Marvel 2 was happening, and we were getting ready to do Secret Invasion," Jackson told the Happy Sad Confused podcast. "So it's like three Marvel movies on one lot. I was kind of running around from place to place."

We already knew that Fury would have a role in Captain Marvel 2, AKA The Marvels, after the actor revealed in an Instagram post that he'd be back for the sequel movie. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is a surprise, though, but it does make sense. That movie will feature Jonathan Majors' Kang as its big bad, and we would expect Fury to be interested in the next major threat to the universe.

Fury hasn't been seen in the MCU since the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: Far From Home, which released all the way back in 2019. That moment revealed that Fury is off-world, with Ben Mendelsohn's Skrull character Talos filling in for him on Earth.

Secret Invasion doesn't have a release date just yet, but The Marvels is coming to the big screen on February 17, 2023, while Ant-Man 3 comes later on July 28. The next MCU project to arrive is Moon Knight, which begins streaming on Disney Plus this March 30.

