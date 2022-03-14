Samuel L. Jackson may have spoiled a Marvel return in Secret Invasion

Samuel L. Jackson appears to have revealed that Martin Freeman will be reprising his role as Everett Ross in Marvel's upcoming Marvel TV series Secret Invasion.

During a New York event titled Samuel L. Jackson: In Conversation with Josh Horowitz, the actor, who will be back as Avengers boss Nick Fury in the show, was asked about his experience filming with the likes of Games of Thrones' Emilia Clarke and The Crown's Olivia Colman.

"How amazing is that?" Jackson replied, before excitedly exclaiming "Martin Freeman", who has not yet been announced as an official cast member. "Come on."

Freeman was first introduced as the CIA Agent and Joint Terrorism Task Force handler in 2016's Captain America: Civil War, when he was working as a handler for the , before returning to the MCU in 2018's Black Panther.

He's already lined up to play the character for a third time in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. But if that movie keeps suffering from delays, he may well be seen in Secret Invasion first.

Samuel L. Jackson on working with Olivia Colman in Secret Invasion:"It was so glorious and such a ball…she's so amazing and so effective in a scene.."

Directed by Thomas Bezucha (The Family Stone) and Ali Selim (Criminal Minds), Secret Invasion sees several Marvel characters unsure of who to trust, when it emerges that a shape-shifting race has infiltrated all facets of life on Earth.

"When I walked in the room and Olivia Colman was standing there, I was just like, 'Ahhhh!" Jackson added of his co-star, in a video snippet shared on Twitter.

"We just started laughing, and when we started to work, it was so glorious and such a ball. Not this, serious, crazy deepness, you know? We were just kind of having a good time. She is so amazing and so effective in a scene."

"It's those moments that, when you're in the middle of doing it and you feel it and you watch it happen, that when they finally say 'cut,' you look at the other person and go, 'Oh my god, that was amazing,'" Jackson said of the Oscar-winning star. "She was great."

Christopher McDonald (Ballers), Carmen Ejogo (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them), and Kingsley Ben-Adir (The OA) round out Secret Invasion's supporting cast. While we wait for Disney Plus to announce a release date, why not have a look over our breakdown of the Marvel timeline.