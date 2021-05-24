Rockstar Games announces new record label CircoLoco Records

Rockstar Games has just announced a brand-new record label CircoLoco Records.

This has been started in partnership with iconic techno brand, CircoLoco, and the collaboration will start properly when the new label drops its first EP next week. This was revealed in an announcement video for CircoLoco Records, which brilliantly mixes footage from GTA Online nightclubs and CircoLoco party nights.

CircoLoco is a house music staple that's been around for over 20 years. It started as a Monday night club night in Ibiza that focused on a no-frills, music-heavy night featuring new and upcoming DJs, Since then, it's become more of a techno lifestyle brand, collaborating with visual artists, fashion brands like Off White, and now Rockstar Games.

GTA Online has always had house music beating at its heart, with the After Hour update providing players a chance to jump into digital nightclubs to enjoy social interaction and some seriously heavy beats. The GTA Online nightclubs play music from CircoLoco alums like The Blessed Madonna, Dixon, Solomun, and more.

The more recent Cayo Perico Heist gave global audiences a chance to party at a digital club during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Rockstar is looking to continue to help keep club culture alive with this new record label.

“Music is fundamental to Rockstar Games – it’s part of everything we do,” says Rockstar Games founder, Sam Houser. “Partnering with our friends at CircoLoco is part of our ongoing efforts to find new ways to bring the very best underground music to the widest audience possible.”

CircoLoco Records will release a 'Monday Dreamin' EP digitally on June 4, featuring music from iconic house artists like Seth Troxler and Rampa. A 'Monday Dreaming' compilation will release on July 9, featuring even more artists in the hopes that it will "support and elevate dance music culture during one of the most fraught periods ever experienced for clubs."

How to make money fast in GTA Online | GTA Online Solomon Movie Prop | GTA Online casino cars | GTA Online fastest cars | GTA Online Lucky Wheel glitch | GTA Online fastest bikes | GTA Online tips | GTA Online Playing Cards | GTA Online Peyote Plants | GTA Online Serial Killer | How to level up fast in GTA Online | GTA Online Action Figures | GTA Online best paying missions | GTA Online Shark Card