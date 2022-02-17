Robert Pattinson says he was told to change his initial "atrocious" Batman voice

Robert Pattinson has revealed that he initially tried something a little different for his The Batman voice – but it didn't work out.

"Everyone does this kind of gruff, gravelly thing, and I’m like, 'I’m going to do the opposite – I’m gonna go really whispery,'" Pattinson said on Jimmy Kimmel Live (via The Hollywood Reporter ). "And I tried to do it for the first two weeks, and it just looked absolutely atrocious, and they told me to stop doing it."

However, Pattinson discovered that he was in good company with his vocal experimentation: "I found out from Nick, who was putting me in the suit every day, that’s what Christian Bale did on Batman Begins as well," he added. "And if you listen to the first Batman Begins teaser trailer, you can hear the original voice. I only found this out a couple of weeks ago."

Pattinson continued: "You can feel when it feels right. You put the suit on, and you have to speak in a certain way."

The latest adventure of the Caped Crusader also stars Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and Colin Farrell as Penguin. The movie, directed by Matt Reeves, is set during Bruce Wayne's second year of fighting crime as he attempts to track down Riddler, a serial killer targeting the elite of Gotham.