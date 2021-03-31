Robert Kirkman teases work may have already begun on Invincible season 2

Comic creator Robert Kirkman has teased that working has already begun on Invincible season 2.

The eight-episode animated superhero series, which has begun streaming on Amazon, follows teenager Mark Grayson as he struggles to balance a seemingly everyday high school life with the recent discovery that, much like his superhero father Omni-Man, he too has otherworldly abilities.

Although only the first three episodes are available as of writing, the buzz surrounding the ultra-violent series has increased, with speculators already wondering if a second season could come next. Kirkman recently talked with Collider about the possibility of more – alluding that "it's entirely possible" work was currently underway Invincible’s second season.

“The production timeline is somewhat daunting," he said. "I think that we spend a number of years developing and working on this season. As we hopefully move into season 2 and beyond, things will tighten. There's definitely a lot less designing and different things that have to happen to move into our second season. And it's entirely possible that there's already work that has been done on the second season. So I think we're in a good place to be moving forward were this show to end up being successful.”

Like Invincible, Kirkman’s The Walking Dead is another comic book property with a huge fanbase that has received a made-for-television adaption. After its debut on AMC over a decade ago, The Walking Dead has ten seasons, two spinoffs, and multiple movie projects in development, including three Walking Dead movies.

Now that Kirkman can apply all that he learned with The Walking Dead series's success, hopefully, that increases the odd of Invincible becoming a staple for Prime Video in the years to come. Plus, it doesn't hurt that the show already has a star-studded cast, including J.K. Simmons and Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Zachary Quinto, Mark Hamill, and Walton Goggins.

