Resident Evil Village will get another PC "performance" patch next week

A performance patch is coming to Resident Evil Village on Steam next week.

It's the second patch to be deployed in an effort to improve the performance of Resident Evil Village on PC via Steam. According to a tweet from Capcom, the update – which is scheduled to release on August 24 – addresses an issue "where certain CPUs were unable to launch the game", as well as "minor fine-tuning of certain graphical processes". And that's... well, that's all the tweet tells us, actually.

A second Resident Evil Village performance patch is releasing on Steam starting August 24th UTC. The patch addresses the following:- Fixed an issue where certain CPUs were unable to launch the game- Minor fine-tuning of certain graphical processesAugust 20, 2021 See more

As you may recall, a couple of weeks back, PC players who'd compared versions of Resident Evil Village running with, and without, Capcom's own DRM system suggested it was Capcom's own anti-tamper measures that were causing the problems.

"All in-game shutters like the one from when you kill a zombie are fixed because Capcom DRM's entry points are patched out so most of their functions are never executed anymore," explained a hacker called Empress at the time, who reportedly said they had a "much smoother experience" playing a pirated copy of the game.

Capcom has not publicly commented on whether or not the patch addresses its own DRM, or clarified what, exactly, it means when it says the new patch will fine-tune "graphical processes", but here's hoping the developer is indeed addressing the numerous frame rate drops and stutters that have been plaguing PC players.

ICYMI, Capcom has released a line of new fragrances inspired by Resident Evil franchise… but only in Japan.

The three perfumes – each one inspired by a different Resident Evil hero – were released last month as part of Resident Evil's ongoing 25th-anniversary celebrations. The 10ml unique fragrances are styled on and around series stalwarts Leon Kennedy, Chris Redfield, and Jill Valentine, with fans encouraged to "select the scent according to the mood and scene of the day".