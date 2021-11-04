Red Dead Redemption 2 gets its own Undead Nightmare in this player-made creation

A Red Dead Redemption 2 Undead Nightmare mod can give you the single-player, zombie-fighting western followup you've been waiting for since 2010.

Modders Dick Hertz and Eki uploaded the first public release of the Undead Nightmare 2 - Origins mod on November 1, as spotted by PCGamesN , and the project's quickly risen as a favorite in the Red Dead Redemption 2 modding community since then. It's an in-depth conversion that besets the entire map, and New Austin in particular, with a plague of the undead: whole towns have fallen to zombies, and the remaining survivors could use your help with protecting their holdouts.

Or you could just roam around town and help yourself to the caches left behind by scavengers. You'll also find undead roaming the broader countryside, and can even enjoy some new ambient sound as you traverse the plagued West. It doesn't seem like Rockstar's planning on doing any single-player DLC of its own for Red Dead Redemption 2, but this mod should do the trick for PC players at least.

As is the case for any mod, you should install and play this at your own risk, since it isn't officially supported by Rockstar Games. You can always play the limited-time zombie modes in Red Dead Online if you want to slaughter zombies while keeping everything strictly vanilla.

Red Dead Redemption 2 cheats | Red Dead Redemption 2 Legendary Animals | Best Red Dead Redemption 2 weapons | Red Dead Redemption 2 animal locations | Red Dead Redemption 2 tips | Make money fast in Red Dead Redemption 2 | Red Dead Redemption 2 Bandit Challenges guide| How to get Red Dead Redemption 2 perfect pelts | Best Red Dead Redemption 2 settings | Red Dead Redemption 2 100% completion