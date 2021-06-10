Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart spybots - unlock the RYNO 8 by finding all 10

There are 10 Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart spybots which unlock the RYNO 8 when you find them all. The RYNO 8 is the latest version of the ever-present endgame gun throughout the franchise. In Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart, the RYNO 8 opens a rift above where you fire and brings objects from other dimensions crashing to the ground, causing massive explosions. Keep a close eye out and you may even see artifacts from other PlayStation games... to get the RYNO 8, here are all of the Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart spybots explained.

Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart Corson V spybot

(Image credit: Sony)

The first Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart spybot you can get comes near the start of your time on Corson V. When you enter the Nefarious City marketplace and Ms Zurkon introduces herself to you, follow the optional objective marker through the factory, fighting enemies along the way. Eventually you'll cross a loading dock, defeat some more enemies, and the first spybot will be sat atop a slide that takes you back down to the market.

Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart Sargasso spybot

(Image credit: Sony)

The sole Sargasso Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart spybot comes at the very end of the optional mission, where you help Trudi collect all the zurpstones. We have a dedicated article explaining how this works over on the Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart zurpstones page, but the gist of it is simple; collect all 60 zurpstones and voila! The second spybot is yours.

Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart Scarstu Debris Field spybots

(Image credit: Sony)

The first Scarstu Debris Field Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart spybot outside Zurkie's is easy to spot, but you can't actually get it right away. You need to wait until after you've been to Torren IV and obtained the Hurlshot first. When you have, go past the door to Zurkie's Bar and use the Hurlshot to reach the platform in the distance.

(Image credit: Sony)

Meanwhile, the second Scarstu Debris Field spybot is locked as a reward in the Gold Cup Battleplex challenges. You need to beat the fourth challenge in the category, Vroom Around, to unlock it, but you won't be able to tackle it until much later in the story so come back then.

Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart Savali spybot

(Image credit: Sony)

Since Savali is so open, you can head over and get the spybot whenever you like. You'll find it right at the top of the map, slightly to the right-hand side. You'll find a series of ledges near a cable with some buttons to stand on. Ignore the buttons, climb the ledges, then jump across to the cave opening with a single Raritanium outcrop outside. In here, you'll find a pirate ship, with the Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart spybot chilling on top. Watch out for the enemy ambush when you collect it though!

Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart Blizar Prime spybot

(Image credit: Sony)

On Blizar Prime, the spybot is once again obtained via the optional objective. From the mining colony, head through Wasp Cavern until you find Chef Tulio, and she wants you to defeat waves of enemies. Take them all out and she'll reward you with the Blizar Prime spybot at the end.

Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart Torren IV spybot

(Image credit: Sony)

The Torren IV spybot in Molonoth Gulch isn't part of an optional mission, but it is fairly straightforward to obtain. After you've landed and swung over to the village, take the immediate right-hand turn and walk along the magnetic bridge that curves below. Jump the gap and the Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart spybot will be right in front of you, in Spike's Grotto.

Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart Cordelion spybot

(Image credit: Sony)

The Cordelion spybot is easy to run past the first time around because it's tucked away in a corner and not tied to any objective. When exploring Kedaro Station, on your way to forging the Dimensionator, you'll go round a wall run then spin a crystal to return to the populated dimension. Run into the next room and there'll be a cutscene with Junk Bot. Inside this room, high above the door you came through, is a rift tether on a platform. Head up here to grab the Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart spybot.

Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart Ardolis spybot

(Image credit: Sony)

The Ardolis spybot is much harder to find than most, because it's tucked well out of the way in a part of the map you won't go to via the story. It's on the north-eastern island which you can access via Speetle. You can also use your hoverboots to boost and soar through the sky from the platform Pierre is hanging above, but it's definitely not the intended way. Explore this entire island and you'll find the spybot at the top, near a teleporter.

Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart Viceron spybot

(Image credit: Sony)

The Viceron spybot is hiding inside the vents, when you first enter the main prison section. Keep going until you leave the first part of the vent and go left into another bit, then hug the wall to the right. Knock down another fan and you'll be next to the Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart spybot.

How to get the RYNO in Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart

(Image credit: Sony)

When you next stumble upon Ms Zurkon, as long as you've collected all 10 spybots, the RYNO 8 will be available for free. This has all the usual upgrades the other weapons do, along with an Omega version of the gun if you play through the story again in Challenge Mode.