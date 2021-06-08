Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart PS5 bundle could be coming soon according to leaked image

If a leaked image from a French retailer is to be believed, a Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart PS5 bundle could be launching very soon. This would be the first official PS5 bundle since the console launched last year and considering it has one of the hottest upcoming PS5 games we're hoping it does indeed turn out to real.

As originally reported by Station of Play (via VGC), the new bundle was spotted on a database of Frech retailer, Boulanger. The reported cost of the new Ratchet bundle will be €569.99. With the price of a PS5 being €499 in France, that price does indeed hold up. But yes, you'll have noticed that means the game isn't coming with a discount in the bundle.

While that stings a little, it's hardly surprising given this bundle would certainly sell out straight away regardless. Again though, that price and the bundle itself have not been confirmed by Sony.

INFO StationOfPlay ! La PS5 aura bien son pack avec #RatchetAndClank ce 11/06 (comme je vous l'ai annoncé auparavant) ! Le prix devrait tourner autour de 569,99€ ! Le jeu semble être en version physique à l'intérieur du bundle ! Ventes à venir ici ► https://t.co/FcUizSfZ2m https://t.co/lf4ImVEuYb pic.twitter.com/8b264gegCpJune 7, 2021 See more

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is not far away at all now from its June 11 release date so Sony is cutting it awfully close for announcing the new bundle if it is indeed going to be official. Given last-gen PS4 bundles in Europe used to include physical copies of games, we'd cautiously assume this will be the case here, especially as the image shows the disc-based PS5. The leaked image is too low-res to zoom in on the small print, but we can see what looks like a game box on the side of the console box too.

PS5 stock has, as everyone knows, been a nightmare to find since launch late last year, so we can see gamers picking up this bundle even if they don't specifically want Ratchet's newest adventure, just so they can pick up a PS5. That supposed bundle price is still a heck of a lot cheaper than scalper prices online.

And who knows, maybe Sony will get the bundle shipped out to the UK and US in time for a spot on our roundup of the best Prime Day PS5 deals for Amazon's big sale on June 21/22. If you have managed to bag yourself a PS5, or want the game for when you do, head on over to our guide to the latest Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart pre-order prices guide to reserve your copy of the game for less.

