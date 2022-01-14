Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is hiding a final easter egg that no one's found

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart has an easter egg that no one's uncovered, developer Insomniac has teased.

The tease itself first came about yesterday, through the tweet from the developer just below (thanks, Eurogamer). Insomniac points to a TikTok from PlayStation for a helpful hint on where to find the particular easter egg in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, but unfortunately, the TikTok has actually since been deleted since yesterday.

There's an easter egg yet to be uncovered in #RatchetPS5. Will you be among the first to find it?Check out @PlayStation's latest TikTok for a hint!https://t.co/z5mnJnQYcEJanuary 13, 2022 See more

However, users have thankfully chronicled the TikTok and reposted it, as you can see just below. What we can tell from the TikTok is that the final easter egg from Rift Apart is hidden somewhere in Zurkie's Gastropub, the area that's revisited a handful of times by both Ratchet and Rivet over the course of the whole game.

The Ratchet & Clank Easter egg that hasn’t been cracked located in - Zurkie’s Gastropub pic.twitter.com/MlsZ1L4VwNJanuary 14, 2022 See more

Right now, this is all the information we have to go on surrounding the elusive final easter egg in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart. Unfortunately, the Gastropub sort of acts like a small museum area in Insomniac's sequel, with walls adorned with various historic enemies and gadgets from throughout the series. This certainly doesn't make our job to find the easter egg any easier.

If you've yet to play Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, you're very much missing out. As one of the very few games that actually require a new-gen console to play, Insomniac's sequel is a technical marvel, sending Ratchet and Clank, and two mysterious newcomers, on a whirlwind journey around the galaxy. It's so good in fact, that we awarded it with the Best Visual Design award at the Golden Joysticks 2021 in November.

