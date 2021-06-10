Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart best armor - where to find all armor in the game

All the best Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart armor locations and what each set does

Answering the Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart best armor question is actually much easier than you'd imagine, simply because once you've collected a piece of armor, you get the benefits even if you're not wearing it. That's right, in Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart, you can solely base your armor choices on what you think looks best, no more functionality over aesthetics. And you can even change the color of every single set! Here's everything you need to know about the Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart best armor and where to find them all.

Each Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart armor set has a passive bonus. Finding the first piece of the armor gives you 5% of that bonus, the second offers 10%, then having the full set of helmet, chest and boots boosts it to 20%. With that in mind, the Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart best armor set by far is the Lombax Praetorian gear, which boosts how much Raritanium you get. And, as Raritanium is likely to be the material you'll be in need of the most to upgrade your guns, it's a great set to have.

Here are all of the best Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart armor sets and the bonuses they offer – keep reading for the locations of each piece.

  • Galactic Ranger: Melee damage increased.
  • Robot Pirate: Damage from Pirates reduced.
  • Robot Disguise: Damage from Nefarious enemies reduced.
  • Carbonox Advanced: Increase in Bolts gained.
  • Lombax Praetorian: Increase in Raritanium gained.
  • Q-Force: Damage from Goons-4-Less reduced.
  • Captain Starshield: Increase in XP gained.
  • Wasteland Gear: Damage from indigenous creatures reduced.

Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart armor locations

Here are all the locations for all 24 armor pieces you can acquire in Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart.

Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart armor locations
Armor NameHow to getPlanet
Ranger Space HelmetInside the first pocket dimension that the Speetle runs intoSargasso
Ranger Tactical VestIn Pocket Dimension 87-84-20 shortly after the Sous Chef directs you towards Chef TulioBlizar Prime
Ranger Tactical PantsAcquired from Mort after collecting 30 Zurpstones for TrudiSargasso
Pirate HelmetComplete the Pirate TrialsArdolis
Rogue Chest PlateOn a moving platform to the far east of the mapSavali
Buccaneer BreachesPierre gives them to you after defeating his crew in the Battleplex ArenaScarstu Debris Field
Robot MaskIn Pocket Dimension 22-54-97Corson V
Robot Disguise ChestIn Pocket Dimension 731-71-86 to the west of the mapSargasso
Robot Disguise BootsIn Pocket Dimension 729-2110-01 beneath the entrance to Rivet's hideoutSargasso
Carbonox Advanced HelmetCompleting Gold Cup 5, Twice as NiceScarstu Debris Field
Carbonox Advanced ChestCompleting Silver Cup 5, Revenge of the SeekerpedeScarstu Debris Field
Carbonox Advanced BootsCompleting Bronze Cup 5, A Grunthor Named SueScarstu Debris Field
Praetorian HelmInside the Pocket Dimension shortly after you get the HurlshotTorren IV
Praetorian PlateInside the pocket dimension across the room from the Ms Zurkon when you're chasing Ratchet's cellViceron
Praetorian GreavesIn Pocket Dimension 4-11-81 to the east of the mapSavali
Q-Force CowlIn Pocket Dimension 78-89-50 to the east of the mapScarstu Debris Field
Action VestInside a broken prison cell when you have to shut down the reactorViceron
Speed PantsAfter you eliminate the infestation and you need to follow Jim, go north firstBlizar Prime
Hero's MaskIn Pocket Dimension 43-63-08 to the south-west of the mapSavali
Hero's SuitIn Pocket Dimension 08-08-08 in the Manufacturing Division, after escaping to the other dimensionCordelion
Hero's LeggingsInside the Pocket Dimension on the beach you'll likely fall down to accidentallyArdolis
Wasteland HelmetDeliver twelve Lorbs to the Monk ScholarSavali
Wasteland Chest ArmorDeliver seven Lorbs to the Monk ScholarSavali
Wasteland Leg ArmorDeliver three Lorbs to the Monk ScholarSavali
