A PS5 restock has turned up without warning - here's where

Well hello there, PS5 restock - how nice to see you. The console has turned up at UK retailer Very, and waiting rooms are live now. Jump in if you want a chance at securing the hard-to-find console for yourself.

'Chance' is probably the right word. PS5 restock deals get snapped up very quickly (heh), so expect this Very offer to vanish, er, very fast.

That doesn't mean you won't have a chance at a PS5 restock for the rest of the week, of course. Game seems primed for deals after the appearance of numerous bundles with a pre-order date for October 21, so it's worth keeping an eye on over the next few days. The high-street retailer is one of the more reliable options for PS5 restock deals, so stay frosty.

As for the rest of the week, PS5 restock offers might turn up on Thursday at Walmart; it's got a habit of launching deals on that day, so we'd recommend watching it like a hawk as we approach the weekend. The same is true of Xbox Series stock.

PS5 restock hints and tips

(Image credit: Sony)

1. Be patient and refresh the page if the console sells out

This is crucial if you want PS5 deals. Even if the console seems to have sold out, refresh the page every now and then. Retailers tend to release stock in waves, so you may strike PS5 restock gold if you stick with it.

2. Sign in and get your payment details ready

Being signed in to your retailer of choice ahead of time and having your payment details ready to go is really, really helpful when trying to secure a PS5 restock. Sites have a habit of crashing or glitching beneath the weight of traffic they receive during console drops, so any time spent filling in details could end up with you having to start the transaction all over again because of an error - by which time the console is probably gone.

3. Prioritise bundles

Solo consoles sell out with a terrifying speed, but bundles featuring games or the best PS5 accessories don't tend to vanish so quickly. If possible, make a beeline for them as a result.

4. Don't pay more than you have to

Unless you're grabbing a bundle from a trusted retailer, a PS5 restock should never cost more than $499.99 in the USA or £449.99 in the UK (the Digital Edition is US$399.99 / £349.99). Some shady individuals like to inflate that price, and they aren't ever worth buying from. PS5 restocks appear roughly once a week, so you'll get your chance to buy the console at its normal cost before long.

5. Keep an eye on social media

Stock tracking Twitter accounts or curated lists are a good way of staying ahead of the curve. They'll provide an early warning when it comes to PS5 restock deals, so don't forget to keep an eye on them in your quest for the console.

Which PS5 should you buy?

Amazon PS5 PS5 ($499.99) | Check at Amazon

This 'standard' PS5 is what we'd recommend if you're looking for flexibility and the full next-gen experience. This one features a 4K disc drive unlike the Digital Edition, so you can play all your physical game discs, DVDs, and Blu-rays.

View Deal

Amazon Digital Edition PS5 Digital Edition ($399.99) | Check at Amazon

If you'd rather streamline your setup and keep all your media digital, the Digital Edition PS5 is perfect - it offers you the same next-gen power but lowers the cost by getting rid of a disc drive. Just bear in mind that you'll have to buy everything digitally if you pick up this one, and that can be more expensive.

View Deal

Check for PS5 restock deals today

If you manage to secure the console, don't forget to check out our guides on the best PS5 headsets and best TV for PS5. Equally, our PS5 SSD or best PS5 external hard drives guides may be of use if you're looking for bonus storage.