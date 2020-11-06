PS5 SSD / HDD support explained: Here's what going on with additional PS5 storage

PS5 storage support has certainly been a topic of conversation since the full PS5 review coverage went out. When it comes to internal and external PS5 storage options for expanding the internal 825GB PS5 SSD - only 667.2GB of which is actually accessible to players - it's actually quite restricted at launch. Let's take a quick run through what exactly the score is:

PS5 compatible SSD for internal upgrades

While there is an SSD storage expansion slot within the PS5 that will take M.2 SSD stick drives, Sony has said that the slot itself will be disabled at launch. Support for this slot will be added in a "future update", according to Sony speaking to The Verge.

"It's likely to be a bit past [launch], so please hold off on getting that M.2 drive until you hear from us," said PS5 architect, Mark Cerny in his GDC talk back in March.

In that same talk, Cerny explained that PS5 compatible SSD would need to deliver over 5.5GB/sec of bandwidth over a PCIe Gen4 connection, and be thin enough to fit into the PS5 SSD expansion bay. Of course, it will also need to be compatible with Sony's I/O Controller to boot, so it's definitely going to be quite a specific list when Sony does confirm the full spread of PS5 compatible SSD drives for internal upgrades.

PS5 external hard drive support

When it comes to PS5 external hard drive support, it's a little more complicated. From day one, you can plug any external hard drive into your PS5 and use it for additional storage. You can even take the hard drive you're using for PS4 and then just plug it straight into PS5. It'll recognise all your games and then queue up any patches or updates they might need - handy that.

I personally bought a brand new SSD - a 1TB Samsung option - to set up as a dedicated PS5 drive, and internally we've also tried a number of HDD drives, including those already stuffed with PS4 titles, so can confirm it's a seamless transition.

However, there's a catch. You currently cannot use these external hard drives to store any PS5 games - even on a suitably speedy external SSD. You can only move PS4 titles onto external drives on PS5 right now, meaning you'll need to keep any PS5 games you want to install strictly to the 667.2GB of internal storage.

According to Sony this again will be addressed in the future, but there's no timeline on that.

What you can do though is make sure you head to the settings menu > Storage > Extended Storage and set all PS4 games to automatically install to the external drive (if you've got one connected), to make sure you're usually all that internal space for pure PS5 gaming.

