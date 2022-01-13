PS Now cards being pulled from retailers as Sony reportedly gears up for a revamp

PlayStation Now cards at retailers in the UK are being removed from sale.

This is according to a new report from VentureBeat, which claims to have received information from a UK retailer that all PS Now retail cards will be pulled from sale. Specifically, this UK-based retailer is Game, and it reportedly plans to remove all retail cards for the subscription service by Friday, January 21.

There's apparently a very good reason for this. According to Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier via the tweet just below, Sony has actually already pulled PS Now retail cards from retailers in the US, and this is apparently because Sony is beginning the process of completely revamping PS Now.

Interesting that Sony pulling PS Now cards in the UK is making headlines on gaming sites today — it happened a few weeks ago in the US. But yes, this is preparing for the launch of Spartacus (aka: a revamped PlayStation Plus), as Bloomberg reported in early DecemberJanuary 12, 2022 See more

The report Schreier is alluding to in the tweet above was published in Bloomberg back in December, which claimed that Sony was planning a subscription-based service to rival Xbox Game Pass. According to the report, this service would merge PS Now and PS Plus, two subscription based services, into one package.

Apparently, this subscription service will offer three tiers of membership. The first will provide all the standard benefits of PS Plus, while the second will include PS4 and PS5 games, and the final tier will offer an extended game streaming library including PS1, PS2, PS3, and even PSP Games. Given Sony's plan to reportedly overhaul it subscription services, ditching the PS Now retail cards makes a lot of sense.