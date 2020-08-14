Prototype Avengers: Infinity War prop shows that SWORD might already be in the MCU

An Avengers: Infinity War prop – which you can now purchase on eBay if you’re feeling fancy – might confirm the existence of SWORD in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

First introduced in Astonishing X-Men, SWORD (Sentient World Observation Response Department) are an Earth-based organisation who serve as first defence in the case of an off-planet attack. One Reddit user has pointed out that the unpainted prototype of Captain Marvel’ s pager, you know, the one Nick Fury uses before he turns into dust, appears to show a pretty clear SWORD logo.

It’s clear that Marvel Studios is gearing up to introduce SWORD into the MCU, as they have already appeared in set photos from the upcoming Disney Plus series WandaVision and the Spider-Man: Far From Home post-credits also show Nick Fury gearing up for a covert interstellar adventure.

With filming currently taking place in Atlanta, it’s definitely possible that they may show up in The Falcon and the Winter Solider too. It’s not clear yet how big of a role they will play, but if the stamping of their logo on a key prop is anything to go by, they’ll make their presence known soon enough.

Captain Marvel will make her return under the direction of Nia DaCosta, it was recently announced . DaCosta directed and co-wrote the upcoming Candyman reboot following her acclaimed 2019 debut, Little Woods. With the screenplay being written by Megan McDonnell, the film is currently slated for a July 2022 release. Until then we’ve got a lot to see, including Black Widow, The Eternals and the various Marvel Disney Plus series.