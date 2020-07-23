Project Oxygen is an upcoming PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC game that imagines "humanity losing this fight"

Newly-formed studio Far From Home has revealed their first title: Project Oxygen, a first-person survival game for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

The young Polish studio is made up of developers from Techland (Dying Light, Dead Island), The Farm 51 (Chernobylite), Bloober Team (Layers of Fear, Blair Witch), and Larian Studios (Divinity: Original Sin, Baldur's Gate 3). Speaking to Power-Up Gaming, Far From Home broke down the concept for their now-untitled apocalyptic project. Here's Producer and Co-Founder Wojtek Liwanowski, Brand Manager and Co-Founder Pawel Jawor, and Creative Director and Co-Founder Tomek Wlazlo on the origins of Project Oxygen's story:

"It's hard not to notice the current global situation," the team said, seemingly referencing climate change. "An ecological disaster is potentially around the corner and yet nothing substantial is being done. When this kind of doom and gloom starts preoccupying our everyday thoughts, it's easy to start looking at a potentially interesting setting."

So, the idea for Project Oxygen came about before the coronavirus brought the world to its knees, and now the pandemic has only substantiated the chilling worry that we might not be prepared for an even more imminent global threat. "Seeing how things were panning out in front of us over a situation that we're actually meant to be prepared for, pretty much solidified our ideas."

Players will control a lone scientist descending into the now-inhospitable world via a futuristic zeppelin. Gameplay involves surviving the hostile environment through resource-scavenging, crafting, and problem-solving, but there will also be some light combat. We also know the zeppelin itself will be key to your survival and could potentially hold the key to bringing the planet back to its former ecological glory.

No word on a release window just yet, as things are still in the very early stages of development, and the team at Far From Home is, ironically, working from home. Nonetheless, an exciting - and uncomfortably timely - maiden voyage from an ambitious team, and one to keep an eye on no doubt.

