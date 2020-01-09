Pokemon Sword and Shield Galarian Slowpoke: How to get Slowpoke and evolve it into Slowbro and Slowking

Revealed earlier today in the Pokemon Direct, you can now get your hands on Pokemon Sword and Shield Galarian Slowpoke. While both The Isle of Armor and Crown Tundra expansions aren't coming to Pokemon Sword and Shield till later this year, Galarian Slowpoke is available today. The question is, how do you get Galarian Slowpoke in Pokemon Sword and Shield? It's actually fairly simple, so read on for everything you need to know about Pokemon Sword and Shield Galarian Slowpoke.

Pokemon Sword and Shield Galarian Slowpoke explained

Galarian Slowpoke is the first regional form to be added to Pokemon Sword and Shield post-launch, and thanks to the official press release, we know the history and information for the Dopey Pokemon and how the Galarian form came about.

Galarian Slowpoke

Category: Dopey Pokémon

Type: Psychic

Height: 3'11"

Weight: 79.4 lbs.

Ability: Gluttony / Own Tempo

"The Slowpoke of the Galar region used to eat the seeds of a certain plant that grew in their habitat. These seeds were in fact Galarica seeds, used to this day as an essential spice for cooking in the Galar region. The Slowpoke in Galar built up particles of this spice in their bodies over several generations, eventually gaining the unique appearance and behavior they are known for today. Galarian Slowpoke spend their days wallowing on seashores and riverbanks without thinking about anything in particular. Occasionally, they might get a very sharp look in their eyes, but they will soon revert to their zoned-out expression. It’s thought that this behavior is caused by the accumulated Galarica particles stimulating Galarian Slowpoke’s brain, resulting in it thinking of something tremendous—only for the Galarian Slowpoke to immediately forget what it had just thought of."

How to get Galarian Slowpoke in Pokemon Sword and Shield

In order to add Galarian Slowpoke to your Pokedex, when you've installed the update, you need to visit Wedgehurst Station. That's where you'll meet a brand new character; Klara if you're playing Pokemon Sword, or Avery if you're on Pokemon Shield. These two trainers will play a big part of the upcoming expansions and this is the first time you'll meet the pair.

According to the press release, this is also how you get Galarian Slowpoke. Speak to either Klara or Avery and they'll give you Galarian Slowpoke for your team. In order to get more Galarian Slowpoke, you'll need to breed it with Ditto at the Pokemon Nursery.

How to evolve Galarian Slowpoke into Slowbro and Slowking

At the time of writing, you can't get Galarian Slowbro or Galarian Slowking in the game. Both evolutions require items to evolve, and these items are locked behind the expansion content content. For Galarian Slowbro, you'll need to find the item during the Isle of Armor expansion, while Galarian Slowking can be obtained during the Crown Tundra. With June 2020 and Autumn 2020 release dates respectively, you'll have to just use Galarian Slowpoke for the time being!

