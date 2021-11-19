Pokemon Go's final community day of 2021 brings back all the featured Pokemon from the year

The final Pokemon Go community day of 2021 brings back all of the featured Pokemon from the year, giving you a new chance to catch any that you might've missed.

Community days usually take place over just one day, but since it's the last of the year, December's is a two-day event taking place on Saturday, December 18 from 11am to 5pm local time, and on Sunday, December 19 from 11am to 5pm. During those times, the stardust cost for trades will be reduced by 25% and you'll get 1 extra special trade per day. Additionally, The Pokemon storage expansion cap will be increased from 4,500 to 5,500 and the item bag expansion cap from 3,500 to 4,500.

More importantly, all of 2021's featured Pokemon are back for the event, which means there will be a bunch of rare Pokemon appearing more frequently in the wild instead of just one. On Saturday, the following Pokemon will be featured: Machop, Roselia, Swablu, Gible, Snivy, Fletchling. Then on Sunday, you'll see these Pokemon more often: Eevee, Duskull, Shinx, Tepig, Oshawott.

For even more of a throwback, featured Pokemon from 2020's community days are coming back for raids and will be able to be hatched from eggs. If you need a refresher, those Pokemon are Charmander, Weedle, Abra, Gastly, Rhyhorn, Electabuzz/Elekid, Magmar/Magby, Magikarp, Porygon, Seedot, and Piplup.

