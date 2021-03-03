Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto bonus event coming to make up for people glitching into the first event for free

To make for a number of people slipping into the Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto event for free, Niantic is holding a bonus event for ticket holders.

In a new post on Pokemon Go Live, Niantic says "a technical issue" resulted in some players getting into the ticketed Special Research portion of the event without having a ticket. And since it's never fun paying for something and then seeing other people get it for free, ticket holders will be able to access a whole new month-long event kicking off on Friday.

"We apologize for this issue, and to help Trainers who purchased a ticket feel like they are receiving its value, paid ticket holders will be able to participate in a bonus event," Niantic says.

From March 5 to April 5 at 10am local time, you'll be able to take on some event-exclusive Timed Research and earn the following rewards:

30 Ultra Balls

A Lure Module

A Poffin

A Super Incubator

A Lucky Egg

Three Silver Pinap Berries

A Star Piece

An Elite Fast TM

An Elite Charged TM

A Charged TM

A Fast TM

100 Mew Candy

Ticket holders will also find a free bundle containing three Remote Raid Passes in the in-game shop for the duration of the event. Niantic does clarify that if you were able to inadvertently access the ticketed Special Research quests for free, you won't lose access to the content; this is just a little extra something for people who paid the $12 for a ticket.

