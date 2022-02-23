Pokemon Go Tour Johto event, gold and silver tickets and every shiny to catch

The Pokemon Go Tour Johto event is finally here! This time the second Pokemon Go Tour will bring the Johto region into the game. This is home to 100 Pokemon, from Chikorita to Ho-Oh and they’ll all be available this weekend in Pokemon Go.

If you remember the previous festivities, the event will give trainers the chance to catch some rare Pokemon as well as their Shinies. The Go Tour: Johto event is a ticketed event, which means real money will need to be used to purchase a ticket, but there will be plenty to do if you don’t buy one.

Of course, trainers who want the most out of this event will want to pick up a ticket before the event begins on Saturday, but to help inform trainers on everything they need to know about the Pokemon Go Tour: Johto event, we’ve come up with this useful guide from when the event starts and ends, to which version offers which Pokemon.

Pokemon Go Tour Johto Start Time

The Pokemon Go Tour: Johto event begins Saturday, February 26 at 9 a.m. local time and ends at 9 p.m. local time.

For 12 hours trainers will see Pokemon Go overflowing with Pokemon from the Johto region. To purchase a ticket, trainers can go into the in-game shop and find the Pokemon Go Tour 2022 ticket. The ticket is on sale for $11.99 and will give trainers access to special Pokemon and research tasks.

All Pokémon originally discovered in the Johto region will be appearing in the wild, in raids, in encounters after research tasks, attracted to Incense, hatch from Eggs, available via trading with friends, or obtainable via Evolution during this time.

Should you pick the Gold or Silver Pokemon Go Tour Johto ticket?

Like the Pokemon Go Tour Kanto event, this year trainers will have to choose between the Gold and Silver versions of the ticket.

Once the ticket is purchased, trainers have to go into their item bag and select the ticket. Trainers will be asked to select a version, but be careful as once the version is selected it cannot be changed.

All Pokémon originally discovered in the Johto region will be appearing as Shiny Pokémon. Shiny Pokémon appearing for the first time in Pokémon Go include Girafarig, Corsola, Remoraid, Mantine, Phanpy, and Tyrogue. This includes the featured Unown (G, J, O, R, T, and U), which will be attracted to Incense.

Each version will see certain Pokemon appear more often for them and the probability of certain Shinies appearing will increase.

Here’s the breakdown of what each version gives trainers.

Pokemon Go Tour Johto Gold ticket

Spinarak, Gligar, Teddiursa and Mantine will be attracted to incense during the event if you choose the Gold version.

In addition, the chance to find the following Pokemon’s Shinies will be increased:

Chikorita

Cyndaquil

Totodile

Spinarak

Igglybuff

Natu

Hoppip

Sunkern

Misdreavus

Wobbuffet

Gligar

Shuckle

Teddiursa

Swinub

Mantine

Ho-Oh

This will also be the first time Mantine’s Shiny variant will be available in Pokemon Go and only trainers who select the Gold version will have a chance to catch it.

Pokemon Go Tour Johto Gold ticket

For trainers who select the Silver version, they will find Ledyba, Delibird, Skarmory and Phanpy attracted to incense.

In addition, the chance to find the following Pokemon’s Shinies will be increased:

Chikorita

Cyndaquil

Totodile

Ledyba

Cleffa

Sudowoodo

Hoppip

Yanma

Pineco

Delibird

Skarmory

Houndour

Phanpy

Miltank

Larvitar

Lugia

This will also be the first time Phanpy’s Shiny variant will be available in Pokemon Go and only trainers who select the Silver version will have a chance to catch it.

Pokemon Go Tour: Johto Special Research

Ticketed event-goers will be able to complete event-exclusive Special Research, leading to encounters with Shiny Gyarados and the Mythical Pokémon Celebi.

Celebi caught during the event will know the Fast Attack, Magical Leaf giving the Pokemon more viability in PVP and Raids.

Once the Special Research line is completed, trainers will be able to access an exclusive Masterwork Research story, intended to be completed over a long period of time. As this Masterwork Research is completed, trainers will encounter Apex Shadow Lugia and Apex Shadow Ho-Oh.

Apex Shadow Lugia and Ho-Oh

Apex Pokemon is a new feature being introduced in Pokemon Go during the Johto Tour event. By completing the Pokémon Go Tour: Johto’s Special Research and the new Masterwork Research line, trainers will encounter both Apex Shadow Lugia and Apex Shadow Ho-Oh.

What makes Apex Pokemon unique is the moves they know.

Apex Shadow Ho-Oh will know Sacred Fire+, which is a stronger version of Sacred Fire. When this Pokemon is purified, Sacred Fire+ will upgrade to Sacred Fire ++. The power of both moves will be 130 in trainer battles, but in Gyms and Raids it changes. Sacred Fire++ will be 155 power as opposed to 135 for Sacred Fire+.

As for Apex Shadow Lugia. This Pokemon will know Aeroblast+, a stronger version of Aeroblast. Purifying this Pokemon will give it access to Aeroblast++. Both moves are 170 base power in trainer battles but Aeroblast+ (200) and Aeroblast++ (225) will differ in Gyms and Raids.

It should be noted that trainers who purchase a ticket will have access to both Pokemon regardless of the version they select.

Nonticketed Features

The following features will be available to all trainers during the event, regardless of whether they purchase a ticket.

Some Pokemon originally discovered in Johto will be appearing in the wild, appearing in Raids, and hatching from 7 km Eggs. Raids will include Entei, Suicune, Raikou, Lugia, and Ho-Oh. Lugia caught during the event will know the special attack Aeroblast, while Ho-Oh caught during the event will know the new special attack Sacred Fire.

Heracross and Corsola, which both usually appear only in certain regions in the world, will also be appearing in Raids worldwide.

Pichu, Cleffa, Igglybuff, Togepi, Tyrogue, Smoochum, Elekid, and Magby will be hatching from 2km Eggs.

Trainers will be able to complete up to six Special Trades during the event, and there will be five rotating habitats that feature different Pokemon. A special Timed Research related to Trainer Battles will be available and Eevee will not have a walking requirement to evolve Espeon or Umbreon until 11:00 p.m. local time.

Pokemon Go Tour: Johto In-Game Bonuses

The following in-game bonuses will be available for all trainers during the event window:

Eggs will require one-quarter the usual hatch distance

Trainers will earn twice the candy for hatching Eggs

Special stickers will be available for spinning PokeStops during the event

A free bundle containing three Remote Raid Passes will be available

Trainers will get nine free Raid Passes by spinning Gyms

Pokemon Go tips | Pokemon Go Eevee evolutions | Pokemon Go Great League best team | Pokemon Go Master League best team | Pokemon Go Ultra League best team | Pokemon Go Giovanni counters | Pokemon Go Cliff counters | Pokemon Go Sierra counters | Pokemon Go Arlo counters | Pokemon Go Ditto | Pokemon Go evolution items | Pokemon Go 41-50 level guide | Pokemon Go Unova Stones | Pokemon Go A Thousand-Year Slumber | Pokemon Go shiny list | Pokemon Go XL Candy | Pokemon Go Mega Energy