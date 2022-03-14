Pokemon Go Therian Forme Tornadus Raid Guide, counters and moveset

Some Pokemon Go Therian Forme Tornadus Raid counters should help you defeat one of the animalistic forms of the Legendary “forces of nature” trio. Hailing from from the Unova region, Tornadus will be appearing in Pokemon Go Raids.

Starting Tuesday, March 15 at 10 a.m. local time until Tuesday, March 22 10 a.m. local time, Pokemon Go trainers will be seeing this form of Tornadus in five-star Raids. This powerful, and rare, Legendary Pokemon would be a great addition to any trainers’ team if they are able to defeat and catch it and that’s where this guide comes in.

This guide will show which Pokemon are the best to bring into battle against Therian Forme Tornadus and what to look out for.

Pokemon Go Therian Forme Tornadus Counters

Therian Forme Tornadus is a pure Flying-type making it weak to Electric, Ice and Rock-type attacks.

When it comes to using Mega Pokemon, there are a few options trainers can choose. The best is to bring a team of Electric types led by either Mega Manectric or Mega Ampharos. Both Pokemon will deal massive damage to Therian Forme Tornadus and in the case of Ampharos can resist many of the Legendary’s attacks.

Both Pokemon will also boost the power of Electric-type attacks on every trainers’ team in the Raid battle, which will help with the other options. Zekrom and Electivire are powerful attackers who can damage Tornadus while Magnezone has a good combination of power and defense.

For Rock types, Mega Aerodactyl is the best (and only) Mega option to take. Like Mega Manectric and Ampharos, Mega Aerodactyl will boost the power of Rock moves on your team. Rampardos, Rhyperior and Tyranitar are great non-Mega options who can deal massive damage.

While Ice-type attacks are useful against Therian Forme Tornadus, Mega Abomasnow (the only Ice-type Mega option, currently) is part Grass making it weak to the Legendary’s Flying-type moves. That’s why we don’t recommend using it although Mamoswine is a great option to take if you need it.

Here’s a list of possible counters trainers can bring into battle against Therian Forme Tornadus.

Therian Forme Tornadus Counters Pokemon Moveset Mega Manectric Thunder Fang and Wild Charge Mega Ampharos Volt Switch and Zap Cannon Mega Aerodactyl Rock Throw and Rock Slide Zekrom Charge Beam and Wild Charge Rampardos Smack Down and Rock Slide Rhyperior Smack Down and Rock Wrecker Electivire Thunder Shock and Wild Charge Tyranitar Smack Down and Stone Edge Mamoswine Powder Snow and Avalanche Magnezone Spark and Wild Charge

(Image credit: Niantic)

Pokemon Go Therian Forme Tornadus Moveset

Being a Legendary, Therian Forme Tornadus has access to a lot of different attacking moves. Astonish and Gust are its only two Fast Attack options.

Astonish is a Ghost-type attack and none of the Pokemon in the above list is weak to it. In fact, Tyranitar is the only one on the list who resists both attacks, so it’s a great option. All of the Rock and Electric-type Pokemon resists Tornadus’ Gust attack.

For its Charged Attacks, Therian Forme Tornadus has access to four different moves. Heat Wave (Fire), Psychic (Psychic), Focus Blast (Fighting), and Hurricane (Flying).

Mega Ampharos resists both Heat Wave and Hurricane, while Mega Manectric only resists Hurricane. Mega Aerodactyl resists Heat Wave and Hurricane. As for the non-Mega options, Tyranitar resists every Charged Attack except for Focus Blast. In fact, Focus Blast deals four times the damage to Tyranitar so be careful.

Magnezone is also weak to Focus Blast and Heat Wave, but resists Psychic and Hurricane.

As always, trainers should look at the recommended team page when they first enter a Raid to see what the game recommends. If it doesn’t recommend Pokemon like Tyranitar, then there’s a good chance Tornadus as Focus Blast at its disposable.

Therian Forme Tornadus Moveset Fast Attack Charged Attack Astonish Heat Wave Gust Psychic Focus Blast Hurricane

Pokemon Go tips | Pokemon Go Eevee evolutions | Pokemon Go Great League best team | Pokemon Go Master League best team | Pokemon Go Ultra League best team | Pokemon Go Giovanni counters | Pokemon Go Cliff counters | Pokemon Go Sierra counters | Pokemon Go Arlo counters | Pokemon Go Ditto | Pokemon Go evolution items | Pokemon Go 41-50 level guide | Pokemon Go Unova Stones | Pokemon Go A Thousand-Year Slumber | Pokemon Go shiny list | Pokemon Go XL Candy | Pokemon Go Mega Energy