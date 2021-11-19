pokemon go Shinx Shiny Community Day

If you want a Pokemon Go Shinx Shiny in the Community Day then trainers will want to take advantage of the increased spawns, chances to find a shiny and other exclusive in-game bonuses. What better Pokemon to spotlight in Pokemon Go than one of the most popular ones from the Sinnoh region. Of course, the Gen 4 remakes, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are releasing November 19, so there’s no better time to give Sinnoh some shine in Pokemon Go.

Continue reading to learn everything you need to know about the Shinx Community Day in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Shinx Community Day Start Time

(Image credit: Niantic )

Pokemon Go Community Day featuring Shinx will begin Sunday, November 21 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time.

In those six hours, trainers will be able to catch as many Shinx that appear in the wild. Incense can be used by trainers to lure more of the Electric-type to their location for three hours, up from the usual one hour. Lure Modules used on PokeStops will also last for three hours.

How to Catch Shiny Shinx in Pokemon Go

Finding Shiny Pokemon is one of the biggest perks of any Community Day and while Shiny Shinx and its evolutions have been in the game for some time now, this Sunday will give trainers the best chances to find one or more.

The rate of a particular Shiny Pokemon appearing during a Community Day is proven to be increased during the event. According to the Pokemon Go community site, The Silph Road, the Shiny odds for any given Pokemon is approximately 1 in 500. However, certain events like Community Day will increase those odds. The Silph Road confirms that the chance of finding a specific Pokemon during its own Community Day is a very doable 1 in 25.

To catch a Shiny Shinx in Pokemon Go during Community Day, trainers simply have to encounter every Shinx found in the wild during the six-hour window. Once a trainer is taken to the capture screen, they will find out if they have found a Shiny or not.

Trainers can also increase the number of Shinx they encounter by using an Incense to lure as many as possible to your location.

How to Get Luxray with Psychic Fangs

Every Community Day gives the spotlight Pokemon an exclusive move to learn. Usually, these moves help the particular Pokemon in PVP and PVE battles. For November, Shinx’s evolution Luxray will learn the Charged Attack Psychic Fangs upon evolving.

Psychic Fangs will give Luxray a move that can hit Poison and Fighting-type Pokemon super effectively. With many Grass types also having the Poison typing, the Electric-type Luxray will have an option to hit it. It also lowers the opposing Pokemon’s defense by one stage.

Trainers have until 7 p.m. local time to evolve their Shinx to Luxray to get the move. It takes 25 candy to evolve Shinx into Luxio and another 100 to evolve into Luxray.

Trainers who miss the deadline can use an Elite Charged TM to swap out Luxray’s Charged move to Psychic Fangs. However, Elite TMs are hard to come by so it’s best if you just get it through the Community Day event.

Pokemon Go Shinx Community Day In-Game Bonuses

The following bonuses will be active during the November Community Day:

1/4 Hatch Distance

3x Transfer Candy

4x chance of earning Candy XL when transferring Pokemon

Get up to three free Raid Passes from Gyms during the event up to 7 p.m. local time

Trades made until 7 p.m. local time require 25 percent less Stardust

