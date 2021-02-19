Pokemon Go Mewtwo counters – how to defeat Mewtwo in raids

How do you beat the strongest of the original 151? It's not easy, but there are some Pokemon Go Mewtwo counters you can use in raids to take down what was originally a failed experiment in Pokemon canon. Mewtwo has been available before in Pokemon Go, originally as part of ex-raids, but now you can catch it in normal raids during the Pokemon Go Tour Kanto event. Here are all of the best Pokemon Go Mewtwo counters for raid battles.

Pokemon Go Mewtwo counters

Mewtwo Key Info Type: Psychic

Weaknesses: Dark, Bug, Ghost

Resistances: Fighting, Psychic

Boosted Weather: Windy

100% IVs: 2387 (L20) / 2984 (L25)

Mewtwo isn't a complex Pokemon, despite its canonical background. It's purely a Psychic-type, which means that counters mainly come in the form of Dark and Ghost-type Pokemon, with a couple of Bug-types thrown in for good measure. You will need at least four or five highl-level trainers to take Mewtwo down reliably though, because it is a tough fight.

Pokemon Best Moveset Mega Gengar Shadow Claw/Shadow Ball Mega Houndoom Snarl/Foul Play Giratina (Origin) Shadow Claw/Shadow Ball Darkrai Snarl/Shadow Ball Chandelure Hex/Shadow Ball Mewtwo Psycho Cut/Shadow Ball Hydreigon Bite/Dark Pulse Weavile Snarl/Foul Play Tyranitar Bite/Crunch Gengar Shadow Claw/Shadow Ball Mega Beedrill Bug Bite/X-Scissor Mega Blastoise Bite/Hydro Cannon Bisharp Snarl/Dark Pulse Houndoom Snarl/Foul Play Genesect Fury Cutter/X-Scissor

Pokemon Go Mewtwo moveset

Despite being a pure Psychic-type Pokemon, Mewtwo has a somewhat diverse moveset, with Fighting, Fire, Electric, and Ice-type charged moves available. As a result, it's impossible to predict exactly which Mewtwo counters will be the best for your specific raid – Dark-type Pokemon take double damage from Fighting-type moves but Ghost-type counters take half, for example. Here are all the possible moves Mewtwo can have.

Fast Moves Charged Moves Psycho Cut Psychic Confusion Focus Blast Thunderbolt Ice Beam Flamethrower

How to catch a shiny Mewtwo

Shiny Mewtwo has been in Pokemon Go for a while now and as a result, you have a 1/20 (5%) chance of encountering one after a successful raid. Shiny Mewtwo forgoes the purple in favour of pale green, making it one of the more distinctive shiny Pokemon in the game. If you are lucky enough to find a shiny Mewtwo, make sure you use a Pinap Berry instead of a Golden Razz, because the chance to catch it is 100% anyway.

