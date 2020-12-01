Pokemon Go 41-50 level guide: All the tasks and requirements for each level

Thanks to the latest Go Beyond update, we now know the best Pokemon Go 41-50 level guide. While levelling up from 1-40 is a standard process that just requires a lot of XP, going the distance for the final 10 levels in Pokemon Go means you need to complete a bunch of different challenges and tasks. These are hard too, in that you won't be able to reach level 50 in a week or so. This will take the average player months, if not a year or longer to complete. Here are all of the Pokemon Go level 41-50 requirements and the tasks you need to complete.
Pokemon Go XL Candy | Pokemon Go Legacy 40 Challenge | Pokemon Go 2019-2020 Community Day list
Pokemon Go 41-50 levels explained
To find the 41-50 level requirements, you don't head to the same place as your research, even though they work in the same way. You need to click on your avatar ion the bottom left of the screen, then tap on the binoculars icon to the right of your XP bar. This will let you view the current set of challenges to reach the next level.
Pokemon Go level 41 tasks
XP needed: 6 million
- Power up a Legendary Pokemon 20 times
- Win 30 raids
- Catch 200 Pokemon in a single day
- Earn 5 gold medals
Rewards: Glasses, 20 Ultra Balls, 20 Max Potions, 20 Max Revives, 20 Razz Berries, 1 Incubator, 1 Premium Raid Pass, 1 XL Candy
Pokemon Go level 42 tasks
XP needed: 7 million
- Evolve Eevee into each of its unique evolutions
- Use items to evolve Pokemon 15 times
- Make 3 Excellent Throws
- Use 200 berries to help catch Pokemon
Rewards: 20 Ultra Balls, 20 Max Potions, 20 Max Revives, 20 Nanab Berries, 1 Incubator, 1 Premium Raid Pass, 1 XL Candy
Pokemon Go level 43 tasks
XP needed: 9 million
- Earn 100,000 Stardust
- Use 200 supereffective Charged Attacks
- Catch 5 Legendary Pokemon
Rewards: 20 Ultra Balls, 20 Max Potions, 20 Max Revives, 20 Silver Pinap Berries, 1 Incubator, 1 Premium Raid Pass, 1 XL Candy
Pokemon Go level 44 tasks
XP needed: 11 million
- Win 30 Trainer Battles in the Great League
- Win 30 Trainer Battles in the Ultra League
- Win 30 Trainer Battles in the Master League
- Win 20 Trainer Battles in the Battle League
Rewards: 20 Ultra Balls, 20 Max Potions, 20 Max Revives, 20 Razz Berries, 1 Incubator, 1 Premium Raid Pass, 1 XL Candy
Pokemon Go level 45 tasks
XP needed: 13 million
- Defeat 100 Team Rocket Grunts
- Purify 100 Shadow Pokemon
- Defeat a Team Rocket Leader 50 times
- Earn 10 Platinum Medals
Rewards: 40 Ultra Balls, 40 Max Revives, 1 Elite Fast TM, 2 XL Candy, 2 Incense, 2 Lucky Eggs, 1 Super Incubator, 2 Lures
Pokemon Go level 46 tasks
XP needed: 15.5 million
- Complete 100 Field Research tasks
- Take a snapshot of a Pokemon 7 days in a rpw
- Make 50 Excellent Throws
- Hatch 30 eggs
Rewards: 30 Ultra Balls, 25 Max Potions, 20 Max Revives, 25 Razz Berries, 1 Incubator, 1 Premium Raid Pass, 1 XL Candy, new avatar hat
Pokemon Go level 47 tasks
XP needed: 18 million
- Win 30 raids using a team of all unique Pokemon species
- Win a three-star raid using only Pokemon with 1,500 CP or less
- Power up 6 Pokemon to their max CP
- Earn 20 Platinum Medals
Rewards: 30 Ultra Balls, 25 Max Potions, 20 Max Revives, 25 Nanab Berries, 1 Incubator, 1 Premium Raid Pass, 1 XL Candy, new avatar pose
Pokemon Go level 48 tasks
XP needed: 21 million
- Receive 20 Souvenirs from your buddy
- Earn 300 hearts with your buddy
- Walk 200km with your buddy
- Walk 25km in a week 8 times
Rewards: 30 Ultra Balls, 25 Max Potions, 20 Max Revives, 15 Silver Pinap Berries, 1 Incubator, 1 Premium Raid Pass, 1 XL Candy
At the time of writing, the requirements for levels 49 and 50 aren't known, but we'll update this guide as soon as we know them.
Pokemon Go tips | Pokemon Go Pokedex | Pokemon Go best Pokemon | Pokemon Go trading | Pokemon Go regionals | Pokemon Go shiny list | Pokemon Go raids | Pokemon Go legendaries | Pokemon Go evolution items | Pokemon Go Sinnoh Stones | Pokemon Go Unova Stones | Pokemon Go Eevee evolutions | Pokemon Go Ditto | Pokemon Go Battle League | Pokemon Go Team Rocket | Pokemon Go Remote Raid Pass | How to change team in Pokemon Go | Pokemon Go Mega Evolutions | Pokemon Go cheats