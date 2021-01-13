PlayStation boss states that Tom Holland’s Uncharted is "just the beginning" of movie adaptations

Uncharted and The Last of Us HBO series are "just the beginning" of Sony's plan to bring its series to wider media, Sony Interactive president Jim Ryan has claimed.

Appearing at CES 2021 , Ryan stated that these adaptations are “just the beginning of the expansion of our storytelling into new media and even wider audiences.”

The Uncharted film which stars Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, and is set to release this year after starting early development in 2008. As for The Last of Us HBO series , which is yet to announce a release date or its main cast, has confirmed that composer Gustavo Santaolalla who composed the score for the original game, and it’s sequel The Last of Us 2 will be making a return for the series.

This may not come as a surprise to some as Sony even launched their own film studio PlayStation Productions back in 2019. The head of PlayStation Productions Asad Qizilbash has even stated that the studio is looking to take inspiration from Marvel’s approach to filmmaking, which could mean a new PlayStation IP production year on year.

There is definitely potential for some of Sony’s biggest IPs to make their way to the big or small screen, with the likes of God of War , Horizon Zero Dawn , and Ghost of Tsushima all being developed by PlayStation studios, and all containing enough story to adapt into a feature film or series; Sony has a lot of choice from just their back catalogue alone.