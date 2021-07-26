Pet Sematary prequel casts Jackie Brown's Pam Grier

Like your horror with a giant helping of cool? Then get a load of this – the Pet Sematary prequel has added Pam Grier to its cast. The straight-to-streaming flick is directed by Lindsay Beer and will take place before the events of the recent reboot.

Variety's report sheds no light on who Grier might be playing we simply know she's boarding the steadily-expanding cast. More recently we've learned that Jackson White is on board in the role of a young Jud Crandall, the old neighbour from the original cinematic continuity, played by both John Lithgow and Fred Gwynne.

Elsewhere, Mare of Easttown's Jack Mulhern, The Revenant's Forrest Goodluck, The Goldbergs' Natalie Alyn Lind and Isabella Star LaBlanc are also on the call sheet, but no information is known about their characters. Yet.

But then again, not much is known on the story front, either.

Kevin Kolsch and Dennis Widmyer's 2019 Pet Sematary starred Jason Clarke and Amy Seimetz, and loosely remade Mary Lambert's 1989 original. Both lift their story from Stephen King's novel which tells of the Creeds, a family whose frequent brushes with tragedy lead them to an ancient burial ground where things… aren't quite as they seem.

The prequel series will take place before the Creed family's story and will "serve as an origin story to the Stephen King novel about a family that discovers a rather disturbing graveyard in the woods behind their home."

In King's novel the Micmac burial ground has existed for a long time, as we learn through Jud Crandall's long chats with Louis Creed. He tells stories of his own experiences up past the pet sematary. It's likely we'll be seeing what happened to him as a youngster.

A blaxploitation queen supreme, Grier reigned throughout the 1970s, starring in the likes of Coffy, Foxy Brown, and Scream Blacula Scream, cementing her as a bona fide action star and ass-kicker. She experienced something of a boom in the mid-90s when Quentin Tarantino cast her in Jackie Brown.

Mostly found in the action oeuvre, Grier's no stranger to horror. In 2001 she appeared in Bones co-starring Snoop Dogg and John Carpenter's Ghosts of Mars. She brings a definite edge and verve to everything she's in, so seeing her crop up in a Stephen King work is very exciting.