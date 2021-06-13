Party Animals is a new chaotic brawler coming next year

Party Animals was revealed during today's Xbox E3 2021 presentation.

Just below, you can check out the debut trailer for Party Animals, which premiered roughly halfway through Xbox's extensive 90 minute presentation. As you can see from the trailer footage itself, Party Animals has an absolutely chaotic but lovely vibe, where you can brawl against other players to emerge victorious.

Hey, just because they’re fuzzy doesn’t mean they can’t throw down. ​​Party Animals is coming to Xbox. #PlayDayOne with @XboxGamePass: https://t.co/y8srfdHxDh | #XboxBethesda pic.twitter.com/g8NImJConTJune 13, 2021 See more

Party Animals basically functions as a physics-based brawler for multiple players. You suit up as your favorite animal, and then wreak havoc on any one of a number of multiplayer maps, pushing your friends off the edge of the map with any number of weapons to ultimately reign supreme.

You'd be forgiven for thinking that this game is from the developers of Gang Beasts, as the two definitely share some DNA. However, there's no link between the two, as Party Animals is created by a studio called Recreate Games, that is based in Shanghai. In fact, this would appear to be Recreate Games's very first game, as the developer is hiring for a litany of new roles over on the official website.

Right now, there isn't a specific release date for Party Animals. However, we do know that the game will be launching at some point later this year during 2021, and when it does eventually release, it'll be available on day one through the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. There was no information during Xbox's E3 2021 showcase as to which platforms Party Animals would be coming to, but since there's no information about a PlayStation version, assume that Party Animals is an Xbox console exclusive right now.

Right now, E3 2021 is still rolling on, even though we've come to the end of the weekend. We've still got plenty more showcases to go over the next few days though, where we'll see the likes of Nintendo, Square Enix, and other publishers show off whatever new goods they've got up their sleeves. For more on when and where you can watch each and every showcase, head over to our complete E3 2021 schedule guide for more.

