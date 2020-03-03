Paranormal Activity 7 brings on Happy Death Day director to pen script

There's a seventh Paranormal Activity movie in the works, and Happy Death Day director Christopher Landon has signed on to pen the script. Landon previously wrote Paranormal Activity 2, 3, 4, and 5 (which he also directed), as well as both Happy Death Day movies.

Blumhouse Productions CEO Jason Blum was on The Evolution of Horror podcast (via Bloody Disgusting ) when he broke the news of Landon's involvement with the new Paranormal Activity movie. "We are doing a new Paranormal Activity, we have Chris Landon…he’s coming up with Paranormal Activity 7," said Blum. The producer also mentioned that the name of the film isn't actually Paranormal Activity 7; it's simply the seventh film in the franchise.

Blumhouse has emerged at the forefront of low-budget American horror, having produced the Paranormal Activity series, Insidious, Sinister, and the 2018 Halloween reboot.

No other news was revealed about the next Paranormal Activity, but we know from previous reporting that it's slated to hit theaters March 21 of next year. That'll be about six years from the release of the most recent installment, Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension, which follows the Fleege family and their connection to the demonic spirit at the center of the series.

I'm curious to see whether Blumhouse continues the series with a direct sequel or takes things in a new direction. Considering the time it's been since the last installment, my money's on some sort of reboot or spin-off.