Ozark season 4 part 2 gets a release date and ominous first teaser

Ozark season 4 part 2 has a release date – and a very ominous first teaser trailer.

Julia Garner's Ruth Langmore narrates the clip, talking of the curse that seems to haunt her family. If the words sound familiar, that's because they're from when Ruth read Wyatt's (Charlie Tahan) college application essay way back in season 2.

The teaser also features some new footage, with Felix Solis' Omar Navarro in jail, his nephew Javi (Alfonso Herrera) looking pleased about something, our first look at Veronica Falcón as Navarro's sister Camilla, seen talking to Jason Bateman's Marty Byrde, and Ruth contemplating a gun.

The release date for the final batch of episodes is also unveiled in the teaser: Ozark season 4 part 2 will arrive on Netflix this April 29, so only months after the first half of the season landed.

Part 1 of Ozark's final season was filled with shock after shock, but the most explosive moment saw Felix murder Darlene Snell (Lisa Emery) and Wyatt right after the happy couple had tied the knot. Ruth found them both dead, and in an emotional rampage, warned Marty that if he wanted to stop her going after Javi, he'd have to kill her.

There's plenty more that Ozark season 4 part 2 needs to resolve, too, like Jonah (Skylar Gaertner) working for Ruth rather than his own family, whether Navarro will get himself out of jail, and what exactly happens in that huge, catastrophic-looking car crash looming in the Byrdes' future.

"Obviously we will catch up to that at some point," showrunner Chris Mundy has said of the car accident. "But as much as anything, it was just that feeling that even in moments of relative peace that life can slip through your fingers at a moment's notice."

While you wait for Ozark season 4 part 2, check out our guide to the best Netflix shows streaming now to fill out your watchlist.