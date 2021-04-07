Outriders expeditions - what are they and how do they work?

Outriders expeditions will be an unexplained concept to you if you haven't finished the main story yet, but worry not because it's actually quite simple. Expeditions are the end-game content in Outriders so you won't be able to tackle them if you're still fighting your way through Enoch, searching for the signal to contact the Flores, but once you reach the end of the game you can start taking on expeditions. Here's everything you need to know about Outriders expeditions.

Warning: There are very minor spoilers in this guide because expeditions are essentially a continuation of the story. Stop reading now if you want to go in completely blind.

Outriders expeditions explained

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Outriders expeditions, at launch, are the only end-game content available. They're not raids like you'd find in Destiny though; they're essentially missions you embark on to retrieve the resources and weapons found within the drop pods that came down from the Flores. Each one has waves and waves of enemies for you to kill before you reach the drop pod with all the loot.

While the main story has World Tiers for you to rank up, the expeditions content has Challenge Tiers instead, which work in essentially the same manner but allow you to fight up to level 50 enemies – and get level 50 loot drops. When you reach Challenge Tier 15, you can take on the final expedition which is the toughest of them all, called Eye of the Storm.

Rewards in expeditions are based on how quickly you can complete them and reach the drop pods, so if you've got a powerful build and can storm through enemies in rapid time, you'll earn more loot at the end of it. Bringing pals along is definitely recommended though, because doing the higher tiers solo will be a tough job. You can tackle expeditions as many times as you like though, so get that grind on the go for those sweet legendaries.