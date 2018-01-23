Oscar nominations 2018: Get Out is up to Best Picture, while Guillermo del Toro's The Shape of Water leads with 13 noms

The Oscars 2018 nominations have been announced, revealing the full list of films and individuals up for an Academy Award this year. The picks represent a fairly healthy mix from last year's slate of movies, but Guillermo del Toro's The Shape of Water confidently leads the field with a whopping 13 nominations.
Beyond that, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri nabbed nine nominations, and Dunkirk came third with seven nods, but the pleasant surprise is for Get Out; Jordan Peele's subversive comedy horror, which is up for four awards, including Best Picture. Traditionally, horror doesn't get much of a look in at the Oscars, so it's nice to see the film up for the main award.
Other potential big winners include Greta Gerwig's Lady Bird, Spielberg's The Post, and Paul Thomas Anderson's Phantom Thread, with thespians like Daniel Day Lewis, Meryl Streep, Gary Oldman, and Margot Robbie all down for the best lead actor/actress award.
Interesting things to note? Star Wars: The Last Jedi has four potential Oscars to win on the night, while Blade Runner 2049 and even Logan are up for awards.
You can check out the full list of Oscar nominations below, and the awards show itself will take place on March 4 live on ABC. Here's hoping they don't have another "Moonlight" moment.
Best Picture
Call Me by Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Director
Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Best Actor
Timothée Chalamet - Call Me By Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis - Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya - Get Out
Gary Oldman - Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington - Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Best Actress
Sally Hawkins - The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margo Robbie - I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bird
Meryl Streep - The Post
Best Supporting Actor
Willem Dafoe - The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins - The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer - All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Supporting Actress
Mary J. Blige - Mudbound
Allison Janney - I, Tonya
Lesley Manville - Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf - Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer - The Shape of Water
Best Original Screenplay
The Big Sick (Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani)
Get Out (Jordan Peele)
Lady Bird (Greta Gerwig)
The Shape of Water (Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor)
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Martin McDonagh)
Best Adapted Screenplay
Call Me By Your Name (James Ivory)
The Disaster Artist (Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber)
Logan (Scott Frank, James Mangold, Michael Green)
Molly's Game (Aaron Sorkin)
Mudbound (Virgil Williams and Dee Rees)
Best Cinematography
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Mudbound
The Shape of Water
Best Film Editing
Baby Driver
Dunkirk
I, Tonya
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Sound Mixing
Baby Driver (Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin & Mary H. Ellis)
Blade Runner 2049 (Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill & Mac Ruth)
Dunkirk (Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker & Gary A. Rizzo)
The Shape Of Water (Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern & Glenn Gauthier)
Star Wars: The Last Jedi (David Parker, Michael Semanick, Ren Klyce & Stuart Wilson)
Best Sound Editing
Baby Driver (Julian Slater)
Blade Runner 2049 (Mark Mangini & Theo Green)
Dunkirk (Richard King & Alex Gibson)
The Shape of Water (Nathan Robitaille & Nelson Ferreira)
Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Matthew Wood & Ren Klyce)
Best Original Score
Dunkirk (Hans Zimmer)
Phantom Thread (Jonny Greenwood)
Star Wars: The Last Jedi (John Williams)
The Shape of Water (Alexandre Desplat)
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Carter Burwell)
Best Original Song
"Mighty River" - Mudbound (Mary J. Blige, Raphael Saadiq and Taura Stinson)
"Mystery of Love" - Call Me By Your Name (Sufjan Stevens)
"Remember Me" - Coco (Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez)
"Stand Up for Something" - Marshall (Diane Warren and Lonnie R. Lynn)
"This is Me" - The Greatest Showman (Benj Pasek and Justin Paul)
Best Animated Feature
The Boss Baby
The Bread Winner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Best Costume Design
Beauty and the Beast (Jacqueline Durran)
Darkest Hour (Jacqueline Durran)
Phantom Thread (Mark Bridges)
The Shape of Water (Luis Sequeria)
Victoria & Abdul (Consolata Boyle)
Best Visual effects
Blade Runner 2049
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Kong: Skull Island
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War for the Planet of the Apes
Best Animated Short Film
Dear Basketball
Garden Party
Negative Space
Lou
Revolting Rhymes
Best Documentary Feature
Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
Famous Places
Icarus
Last Men in Aleppo
Strong Island
Best Documentary Short
Edith + Eddie
Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405
Heroin(e)
Knife Skills
Traffic Stop
Best Foreign Language Film
A Fantastic Woman (Chile)
The Insult (Lebanon)
Loveless (Russia)
On Body and Soul (Hungary)
The Square (Sweden)
Best Production Design
Beauty and the Beast
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Darkest Hour
Victoria & Abdul
Wonder
Best Live-Action Short Film
DeKalb Elementary
The Eleven O'Clock
My Nephew Emmett
The Silent Child
Watu Wote/All of Us