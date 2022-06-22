Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 6 features a huge Darth Vader moment – and Star Wars fans are blown away

Warning: Major spoilers ahead for Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 6! Turn back now if you haven't seen the finale on Disney Plus!

Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 6 finally gave us the long-awaited "rematch of the century" – and the internet is blown away. The finale sees the titular Jedi Master leave the transport of survivors from Jabiim and head to a nearby planet in the hopes of luring Darth Vader away. The plan works, and Anakin and Obi-Wan end up clashing lightsabers once again.

"Without spoiling anything, there's a scene with #DarthVader in the series finale of #ObiWanKenobi that both sent chills down my spine and put tears in my eyes. Hayden Christensen brought everything to play Anakin/Vader again and it's just fantastic," says one impressed fan (opens in new tab).

"That whole Darth Vader vs Obi-Wan Kenobi duel literally brought a tear to my eye. Would've loved to see it on the big screen if they made the show a movie like they originally planned," reflects this person (opens in new tab).

"HAYDEN CHRISTENSEN PUT ON ONE OF THE BEST PERFORMANCES I HAVE EVER SEEN IN STAR WARS. I WAS GENUINELY TERRIFIED OF VADER HERE," says someone else, referring to a moment that saw Vader's helmet broken, revealing Anakin's face beneath.

"So much to unpack with today's episode. "Wow" is the first thing. Vader's helmet getting sliced off and getting a glimpse of Anakin (in live action) is definitely a highlight for me," is this person's opinion (opens in new tab).

The shattered helmet also meant we heard Anakin without the voice changer, so his dialogue alternated between the voices of James Earl Jones and Hayden Christensen. "Vader's voice switching between his and Hayden's... oh my god," says one awed fan (opens in new tab), while another says (opens in new tab): "I LOVE THE DISTORTED ANGER VOICE OF ANAKIN AND VADER LIKE HOLY SHIT"

Plus, that particular moment paralleled a key scene in Star Wars Rebels, which saw Anakin and his former Padawan Ahsoka Tano battle – and the helmet break in a very similar way. "ANAKIN'S FACE BEHIND DARTH VADER'S MASK. THE REBELS PARALLEL. IM SHAKING," is one person's response (opens in new tab). Someone else noticed a similarity in the dialogue: "'I will do what I must' 'Then you will die' 'I won't leave you. Not this time' 'Then you will die'"

More fans (opens in new tab) are noticing the moment fits with Return of the Jedi, too, which sees Vader finally redeemed: "Obi-Wan and Ahsoka could only break the mask, Luke brought the man back,"

That wasn't the only callback, either, with Obi-Wan also using the same pose seen in the prequels before fighting Vader again. "OBI-WAN DID THE POSE AND VADER SAID THE LINEUSBSIDBSKDNFLFMGKSBDKDBFKFNFNDK" says one person (opens in new tab), while another is overwhelmed: "HE DID THE MOVE IM CRYING"

Other fans (opens in new tab) are realizing the fight explains Obi-Wan's account of Anakin's supposed death in A New Hope: "Vader saying he killed Anakin Skywalker vs Ben Kenobi in A New Hope saying Darth Vader betrayed and murdered Luke's father he really never forgot those words"

With this episode, Obi-Wan Kenobi has wrapped up on Disney Plus – and you can read about the chances of Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 through the link.