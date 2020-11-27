Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Black Friday prices: where are the best deals right now?

No matter whether you want to be the best at Mario Kart or you're just trying to avoid the dreaded Joy-Con drift, the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is the way to experience Nintendo's latest console at its best. With that in mind, we've searched around to find you the best Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Black Friday prices out there.

While the Joy-Cons were one of the Nintendo Switch's major selling points, Nintendo unveiled the Pro Controller alongside its new console back in 2016, ahead of its release the following year. The Joy-Cons are certainly charming, and they'll run all your favourite Nintendo games just fine, but the Pro Controller is perfect for those who want to get the most out of even the most competitive titles - if you're a Super Smash Bros veteran, this is definitely the controller for you.

Even though it's been a good few years since the Pro Controller released, however, it can be hard to find a notable deal for them, even in the midst of the Black Friday hype. In classic Nintendo fashion, the hardware rarely drops significantly from the standard - that's around $65 in the US and about £60 in the UK. Take a good look around, however, and it's possible to knock a little extra off those totals.

It's also easy to find unofficial controllers for less, although it's worth pointing out that those won't necessarily be subject to the same quality or customer service that Nintendo provides.

Of course, once you've got yourself a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, you'll probably want some new games to play with it. If you're looking for a bargain, check our our Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals, or if you're hoping to back yourself a classic, we've got a list of the best Switch games and the best Switch indie games.

If you need something to get your games looking great, we've found some great Black Friday TV deals too.