Nintendo and Epic are launching a Fortnite-themed Switch

An official Fortnite-themed Nintendo Switch is launching next month. Announced last night, the limited-edition bundle comes pre-loaded with Epic’s battle royale, and features an exclusive design.

Much like other special edition Switch consoles, like those for Pokemon Let’s Go and Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the Fortnite version comes with its own unique design. The blue and yellow Joy-cons are exclusive to this version, and the Home button is styled after the game’s well-known battle bus.

Elsewhere, portraits of some of the game’s best-known cosmetics can be found all over the back of the console and on the home dock. What better way to enjoy a tense final circle than with the likes of Fishstick and Peely staring back at you?

As well as being able to play Fortnite straight out of the box, the Switch version comes with some extra loot - a download code for the Wildcat bundle, granting a skin and some Back Bling with two additional styles each, and 2,000 V-bucks for you to spend in the store on whatever you want.

The collaboration between Nintendo and Epic seems to be a result of Fortnite’s success on the Switch. The Japanese company says that since the battle royale arrived on its platform back in 2018, it’s become the most-downloaded game ever on a Nintendo console in Europe.

The Nintendo Switch Fortnite Special Edition will be available for purchase in Europe from October 30, and the following week in Australia and New Zealand, although there’s no word on a US release so far.

