Next Falcon and The Winter Soldier episode will feature a major cameo – but from a new MCU character

Move over, John Walker. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is all set to introduce a brand-new MCU character in a cameo appearance this week – one that could be played by a big-name actor.

Showrunner Malcolm Spellman previously described the mystery figure as a "very grounded character" in an interview with Rotten Tomatoes TV, adding: "The personality is so strong, it's an episode 5 character. I'd love to see that character with Thor."

Now, another report has fleshed out some of the details. Slash Film suggests that, whoever the character is, it’s going to be an "existing Marvel Comics character" played by a "well-known performer."

Let the guessing games begin. Though, a word of caution: WandaVision fans will have already been burned by Paul Bettany’s tease of a major actor showing up – only for that actor to be Paul Bettany. We’re still waiting on Al Pacino as Mephisto.

So, who could it be? All signs point to the Power Broker – the shadowy puppetmaster and crime lord in Madripoor – being unmasked. In the comics, the Power Broker is Curtiss Jackson. But maybe, just maybe, it’s someone else entirely – which gives even more reason to tune in on Disney Plus this weekend.

Mercifully, there’s going to be plenty of time to take in any introductions. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier episode 5 runtime is going to be a shade over an hour according to a new leak. With John Walker’s actions still reverberating around the streets of Riga, expect the upcoming episode to have a serious amount of shocks and surprise instore.

